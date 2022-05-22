Premier League odds for Matchweek 38 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 38 with Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves taking center stage as the title battle goes down to the wire. There are also key battles in the battle for fourth, the Europa League spots and the relegation scrap on the final day of the season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Everton

Norwich 1-4 Tottenham

Chelsea 4-0 Watford

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 2-2 West Ham

Burnley 2-1 Newcastle

Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa

Leicester 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United

Brentford 2-3 Leeds

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 38

Sunday, May 22: (-304) Arsenal vs Everton (+750). Draw: +400

Sunday, May 22: (+135) Brentford vs Leeds (+175). Draw +265

Sunday, May 22: (+135) Brighton vs West Ham (+185). Draw +245

Sunday, May 22: (+125) Burnley vs Newcastle (+215). Draw: +235

Sunday, May 22: (-667) Chelsea vs Watford (+1600). Draw: +650

Sunday, May 22: (+200) Crystal Palace vs Manchester United (+125). Draw: +250

Sunday, May 22: (+900) Norwich City vs Tottenham (-400). Draw: +525

Sunday, May 22: (-121) Leicester City vs Southampton (+280). Draw: +290

Sunday, May 22: (-667) Liverpool vs Wolves (+1600). Draw +650

Sunday, May 22: (-667) Manchester City vs Aston Villa (+1500). Draw +650

Follow @JPW_NBCSports