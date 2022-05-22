Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

With Manchester City the favorites to win the Premier League title, Liverpool is doing its level best to overtake them on the final weekend of the season.

The top four situation is full of intrigue and there is so much pressure up and down the league, and remember: each place you finish higher up the table equals $2.75 million in prize money so teams will be battling it out to finish as high as they can even if they aren’t involved in the big battles still going on.

Who will finish in the top four?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have had plenty of problems early in the campaign but are back in the discussion behind Chelsea who sit pretty in third. Spurs have the advantage over Arsenal heading into the final game of the season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Like we said, this is madness and this season in particular things are very tight up and down the PL. We love it.

Relegation situation

Watford and Norwich are down, while Leeds and Burnley are battling to stay out of the relegation zone as they head into the final game level on points but the Clarets have the edge on goal difference.

Fulham and Bournemouth have already been promoted to replace Watford and Norwich next season, as teams promoted to the Premier League will get a cash windfall of at least $150 million. That is why clubs are fighting so hard to stay in the Premier League.

Below you will find the latest Premier League standings, which we will update throughout the 2021-22 season.

Premier League table – Matchweek 37

Follow @JPW_NBCSports