When it comes to top of the final Bundesliga table for the 2021-22 season, not much changed from the 2020-21 edition.

Bayern Munich won it all for the 10th-straight season in Germany’s top-flight, this time taking one less point and scoring two fewer goals (Bet if they scored those two more goals they would’ve got that point).

Borussia Dortmund moved from third to second, but that didn’t keep Erling Haaland nor Marco Rose in town (only one of them by choice).

RB Leipzig sealed a place in the Champions League group stage, while Bayer Leverkusen will move from Europa League to Champions League (so will Eintracht Frankfurt, though that’s because the won the Europa League despite finishing 11th on the Bundesliga table).

Union Berlin just missed out on the top six last year but moves up two spots this season, while Freiburg jumps from 10th to sixth.

Koln surged from 16th to seventh this season, while Hertha Berlin dropped two spots and had to play 2.Bundesliga third-place side Hamburg in a bid to stay in the top flight.

Arminia Bielefeld’s bid to make it two-straight Bundesliga seasons fell victim to a late dry spell, while Greuther Furth struggled from day one and was relegated with ages left on the docket (relatively speaking).

