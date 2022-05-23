Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League season was one of the best in history. If not THE best from top to bottom.

It will take some doing to beat the final day drama simultaneously in the title race and relegation battle, as Manchester City were crowned champions in wild fashion and Leeds stayed up in a wild set of results and momentum swings on the final day.

All of the info on the Premier League results from 2021-22 are below, as you can watch video highlights from all 380 games, plus find analysis, reaction and more from our team.

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Matchweek 38 (all kicks off at 11am ET)

Sunday 22 May

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa – NBC, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves – USA Network, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 0-5 Spurs – SYFY, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 5-1 Everton – CNBC, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle – Golf, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-1 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com

Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED – Watch on Peacock Premium

Leicester City 4-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-2 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd v Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man Utd – POSTPONED

Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs Spurs – POSTPONED

Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED

Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED

Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED

Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED

Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Man City 6-3 Leicester City – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE

3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED

Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Monday 27 December

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-4 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED



Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 30 December

Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED

Sunday 2 January

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 3-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Monday 3 January

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 11 January

Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED

Wednesday 12 January

West Ham 2-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Friday 14 January

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 15 January

Man City 1-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 2-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED

Sunday 16 January

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 18 January

2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 19 January

Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-3 Man United – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 23

Friday 21 January

Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 22 January

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 23 January

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Saturday 5 February

Burnley 0-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Tuesday 8 February

Newcastle 3-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 9 February

Man City 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 10 February

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 25

Saturday 12 February

Man Utd 1-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Everton 3-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich 0-4 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY



Sunday 13 February

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Spurs 0-2 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Leicester 2-2 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Tuesday 15 February

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 26

Saturday 19 February

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 0-1 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-3 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-3 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 February

Leeds 2-4 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 23 February

Burnley 1-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 24 February

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 27

Friday 25 February

Southampton 2-0 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 February

Leeds 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-2 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 February

West Ham 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Tuesday 1 March

Burnley 0-2 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 28

Saturday 5 March

Leicester 1-0 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 4-0 Southampton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-1 Brighton — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 1-3 Brentford — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace — Peacock Premium — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 6 March

Watford 2-3 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 4-1 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 7 March

Spurs 5-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Thursday 10 March

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-2 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 4-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 0-3 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 29

Saturday 12 March

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 2-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 3-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 13 March

Everton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 2-1 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 14 March

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Wednesday 16 March

Brighton 0-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 17 March

Everton 1-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 30

Friday 18 March

Wolves 2-3 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 March

Leicester 2-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 31

Saturday 2 April

Liverpool 2-0 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLY

Sunday 3 April

West Ham 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 5-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 4 April

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Wednesday 6 April

Burnley 3-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 32

Friday 8 April

Newcastle 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 9 April

Everton 1-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-6 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 10 April

Norwich 2-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 2-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 33

Saturday 16 April

Spurs 0-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 3-2 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-2 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 April

Newcastle 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Tuesday 19 April

Liverpool 4-0 Man United – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 20 April

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 3-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 21 April

Burnley 2-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 34

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 0-3 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-0 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 April

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 25 April

Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged game

Thursday 28 April

Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 35

Saturday 30 April

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-2 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 0-4 Man City – NBC –FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 1 May

Everton 1-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 2 May

Man Utd 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 36

Saturday 7 May

Brentford 3-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Brighton 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 8 May

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Leicester 1-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich 0-4 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 10 May

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 11 May

Leeds 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 3-0 Norwich — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-5 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 12 May

Spurs 3-0 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 37

Sunday 15 May* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on Saturday 14 May

Spurs 1-0 Burnley — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-5 Leicester — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Norwich — FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-3 Brentford — USA Network FULL MATCH REPLAY



Monday 16 May

Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday 17 May

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool** due to Liverpool’s participation in FA Cup final — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Rearranged games

Thursday 19 May

Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 38 (all kicks off at 11am ET)

9am ET: Live pre-game show starts on Peacock Premium

10am ET: Live pre-game show on USA Network and Peacock Premium

11am ET: Goal Rush on Peacock Premium

1pm ET: Live Goal Zone show on USA Network and Peacock Premium

2pm ET: Exclusive Goal Zone show on Peacock Premium

Sunday 22 May

Man City 3-2 Aston Villa – NBC, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves – USA Network, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 0-5 Spurs – SYFY, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 5-1 Everton – CNBC, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle – Golf, FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-1 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

