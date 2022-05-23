Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

Manchester City won the Premier League in thrilling fashion, winning one more point than Liverpool to reinforce its dynasty status with four titles in five seasons.

The top-four situation was full of intrigue and there was so much pressure up and down the league, as each place you finish higher up the table equals $2.75 million in prize money.

Who finished in the top four?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham had plenty of problems early in the campaign but Antonio Conte’s Spurs have outlasted Arsenal to finish fourth and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Like we said, this was a season of madness and this season in particular things were very tight up and down the PL. We loved it.

Relegation situation

Below you will find the final Premier League table

Final Premier League table – Matchweek 38

