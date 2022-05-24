Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In just under six months, the USMNT will kick off its campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but first, a pair of friendlies and Nations League games on the schedule this summer.

[ MORE: Berhalter, McKennie assess USMNT’s 2022 World Cup draw ]

We already know the USMNT will face England, Iran and one of Scotland, Ukraine or Wales at the World Cup, but Gregg Berhalter and Co., will first play a pair of friendlies against World Cup-qualified sides, as well as their first two games of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, this summer.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for friendlies, Nations League: Weston McKennie returns ]

Two more friendlies during the September international window, the only window during the first half of the (condensed) 2022-23 European club season, will likely be announced later this summer.

Players will be released by their clubs no later than Nov. 14, with the tournament set to kick off one week later, on Nov. 21, and the USMNT closing out the first day of action with their opening game.

As for now, here is the USMNT’s upcoming schedule for the remainder of 2022 and early 2023…

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly

** CONCACAF Nations League

*** 2022 World Cup

vs. Morocco* — June 1, 7:30 pm ET — Cincinnati, Ohio

vs. Uruguay* — June 5, 5 pm ET — Kansas City, Kansas

vs. Grenada** — June 10, 10 pm ET — Austin, Texas

at El Salvador** — June 14, 10 pm ET — San Salvador, El Salvador

vs. Scotland/Ukraine/Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Al Rayyan, Qatar

vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Al Khor, Qatar

vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Doha, Qatar

2023

at Grenada** — March 24, TBD — St. George’s, Grenada

vs El Salvador** — March 27, TBD — TBD

USMNT World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis

at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1| Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2 | Player ratings | Three things we learned

Final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

Canada — 28 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +16 – automatic qualification

Mexico — 28 points (QUALIFIED) GD +9 – automatic qualification

USMNT — 25 points – (QUALIFIED) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica — 25 points (PLAYOFF) GD +5

Panama — 21 points (ELIMINATED)

Jamaica — 14 points (ELIMINATED)

El Salvador — 10 points (ELIMINATED)

Honduras — 4 points (ELIMINATED)

