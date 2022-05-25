Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A brand new trophy will be won and lifted for the first time on Wednesday, when Roma and Feyenoord clash in the Europa Conference League final (live, 3 pm ET).

The inaugural Europa Conference League final, in Tirana, Albania, will see Roma manager Jose Mourinho try to win the 12th different major trophy of his illustrious managerial career (he has won 19 in total, counting those won multiple times). A victory would also represent Roma’s first piece of silverware in 14 years (2007-08 Coppa Italia).

24-year-old striker Tommy Abraham has enjoyed a goal-filled first season of his post-Chelsea career, scoring 21 goals and tallying five assists (all competitions, including 17 goals and four assists in Serie A) while playing for Mourinho. Back then, Abraham was a 18-year-old academy graduate trying to make his way into the first team at Chelsea during Mourinho’s second stint in west London. On Wednesday, he’ll almost certainly start the Europa Conference League final one year after being left out of Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League final squad altogether.

Roma finished the 2021-22 season 6th in Serie A, meaning the Giallorossi will be in next season’s Europa League, a step up from the third-tier European competition, regardless of Wednesday’s result.

As for Feyenoord, it was a 3rd-place finish in the Eredivisie this season, 10 points off runners-up PSV and a dozen back of champions Ajax. With domestic success so elusive in recent years and decades (just one league title since the turn of the millennium), the chance to win a major European trophy has driven Arne Slot’s side to chase glory from the second qualifying round onward, adding an additional six games to their continental campaign.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Europa Conference League final this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

How to watch Europa Conference League final live – stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Paramount+

Europa Conference League final betting odds

Roma (+130) | Feyenoord (+205) | Draw (+225)

Roma injuries, team news, lineup

None

Feyenoord injuries, team news, lineup

OUT: Cole Bassett (registration)

