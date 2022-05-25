Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah has given an update on his Liverpool future and contract negotiations ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

[ PREVIEW: Liverpool vs Real Madrid in UCL final ]

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final in Paris on Saturday, Mohamed Salah, 29, was asked about his Liverpool contract (which runs out in June 2023) and his future at the Anfield club.

The man who won the Golden Boot and Playmaker (most assists) awards in the Premier League in 2021-22 has been locked in contract talks with Liverpool for many, many months.

Salah’s response this time was very similar to recent interviews he’s given but the slight difference this time was that he guaranteed he would be at Liverpool next season.

What did Salah say?

Asked by Sky Sports about an update to his contract situation, this is what Salah had to say.

“In my mind I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish at all. It is about the team and it is a really important week for us. I am just focused for the team. I want to win the Champions League again and I want to see Hendo having the trophy again in his hands and hopefully he will give it to me after!” Salah smiled.

“I am just focused with the team, I don’t want to talk about the contract now. We have a long time. I am staying next season for sure. That is clear. I am staying next season. Let’s see after that.”

Salah went on to say that he is totally focused on the team and is not thinking about his future at all.

What does this mean?

So, this could just be Salah merely stating a fact that he has a contract through the end of the 2022-23 season at Liverpool.

But it seemed pretty obvious that the Egyptian star was hinting that he will stay at Liverpool next season even if that means he just sees out his contract and leaves on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

I’m sure we will find out a lot more about Salah’s future following the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

As a sidenote: Sadio Mane was also asked about his own future and this is what he said.

“This question I will answer after the Champions League final. Whether I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer it after the Champions League,” Mane smiled.

