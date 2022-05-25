Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The epic 2021-22 Premier League is in the books and our attention is already switching to making some 2022-23 Premier League predictions.

[ MORE: Recapping the entire 2021-22 PL season ]

WIth that in mind the ProSocerTalk crew sat down to predict what will happen during the 2022-23 campaign. Because why the heck not?

We are already salivating about the arrival of Erling Haaland at Man City, intrigued by Erik ten Hag’s Man United project and excited about what could actually be an even better season than this epic last nine months we’ve just witnessed.

Check out our way-too-early predictions in the video above and below we list out a few we are most confident of.

Way too early predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season…

Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester United will finish in the top four

Tottenham will be in the title battle for most of the season

If Nottingham Forest are promoted, they will push for a top 10 finish

Harry Kane will finish as top goalscorer

Brighton will be pushing for European qualification

Nick Mendola

Erling Haaland wins the Golden Boot by multiple goals

Frank Lampard doesn’t last til Christmas as Everton boss

Crystal Palace is in the mix for Europe heading into May

Manchester United improves its point total by double digits, in top-four discussion to final day

Fulham stays up

Andy Edwards

Tottenham become “the best of the rest” under Conte

Manchester United take a(nother) step back before they finally improve

Wolves, Newcastle and Aston Villa battle for top six, due to having fewer World Cup players than some of the “bigger” sides

Follow @JPW_NBCSports