Roma vs Feyenoord final score: Zaniolo, Patricio lead Mourinho’s men

Nicolo Zaniolo’s deft first-half goal and several big Rui Patricio saves gave AS Roma the honor of winning the first UEFA Europa Conference League through a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday.

The win is Jose Mourinho’s fifth in five finals, giving him a Conference League title to go with Champions League wins with Porto and Inter Milan, and Europa League triumphs with Manchester United and Porto.

Ex-Wolves keeper Patricio had four saves in the first hour as Feyenoord also struck the woodwork. He’d finish the game with five saves.

Zaniolo took Gianluca Mancini’s 32nd-minutec cross, chested it down, and nipped the ball past Justin Biljow from close range to give Roma its lead.

The 22-year-old Fiorentina and Inter Milan academy product has two goals in nine caps for Italy and was Serie A’s Best Young Player for the 2018-19 season with I Lupi.

This was a very Jose Mourinho performance, with Roma happy to hand the ball to their attack-minded opponents. Roma stayed tight, played physical, and kept the Wolves in position to lift the trophy.

Roma vs Feyenoord final score, stats

AS Roma 1, Feyenoord 0

Scorers: Zaniolo (32′)

Shot attempts: AS Roma 9, Feyenoord 13

Shots on goal: AS Roma 3, Feyenoord 5

Possession: AS Roma 33, Feyenoord 67

THE TOUCH. THE FINISH. NICOLO ZANIOLO STRIKES FIRST IN THE #UECL FINAL. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O20qxZ2OxG — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 25, 2022

