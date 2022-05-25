Roma vs Feyenoord final score: Zaniolo, Patricio lead Mourinho’s men

Nicolo Zaniolo’s deft first-half goal and several big Rui Patricio saves gave AS Roma the honor of winning the first UEFA Europa Conference League through a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday.
The win is Jose Mourinho’s fifth in five finals, giving him a Conference League title to go with Champions League wins with Porto and Inter Milan, and Europa League triumphs with Manchester United and Porto.
[ MORE: Mourinho speaks after Roma beats Feyenoord to UECL title ]
Ex-Wolves keeper Patricio had four saves in the first hour as Feyenoord also struck the woodwork. He’d finish the game with five saves.
Zaniolo took Gianluca Mancini’s 32nd-minutec cross, chested it down, and nipped the ball past Justin Biljow from close range to give Roma its lead.
[ MORE: PST’s Premier League 2021-22 awards ]
The 22-year-old Fiorentina and Inter Milan academy product has two goals in nine caps for Italy and was Serie A’s Best Young Player for the 2018-19 season with I Lupi.
This was a very Jose Mourinho performance, with Roma happy to hand the ball to their attack-minded opponents. Roma stayed tight, played physical, and kept the Wolves in position to lift the trophy.
Roma vs Feyenoord final score, stats
AS Roma 1, Feyenoord 0
Scorers: Zaniolo (32′)
Shot attempts: AS Roma 9, Feyenoord 13
Shots on goal: AS Roma 3, Feyenoord 5
Possession: AS Roma 33, Feyenoord 67
THE TOUCH. THE FINISH.
NICOLO ZANIOLO STRIKES FIRST IN THE #UECL FINAL. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O20qxZ2OxG
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 25, 2022