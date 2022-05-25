Roma vs Feyenoord final score: Zaniolo, Patricio lead Mourinho’s men

By May 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nicolo Zaniolo’s deft first-half goal and several big Rui Patricio saves gave AS Roma the honor of winning the first UEFA Europa Conference League through a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday.

The win is Jose Mourinho’s fifth in five finals, giving him a Conference League title to go with Champions League wins with Porto and Inter Milan, and Europa League triumphs with Manchester United and Porto.

[ MORE: Mourinho speaks after Roma beats Feyenoord to UECL title ]

Ex-Wolves keeper Patricio had four saves in the first hour as Feyenoord also struck the woodwork. He’d finish the game with five saves.

Zaniolo took Gianluca Mancini’s 32nd-minutec cross, chested it down, and nipped the ball past Justin Biljow from close range to give Roma its lead.

[ MORE: PST’s Premier League 2021-22 awards ]

The 22-year-old Fiorentina and Inter Milan academy product has two goals in nine caps for Italy and was Serie A’s Best Young Player for the 2018-19 season with I Lupi.

This was a very Jose Mourinho performance, with Roma happy to hand the ball to their attack-minded opponents. Roma stayed tight, played physical, and kept the Wolves in position to lift the trophy.

Roma vs Feyenoord final score, stats

AS Roma 1, Feyenoord 0

Scorers: Zaniolo (32′)

Shot attempts: AS Roma 9, Feyenoord 13

Shots on goal: AS Roma 3, Feyenoord 5

Possession: AS Roma 33, Feyenoord 67

 

Premier League

Manchester City
Manchester City win Premier League title on epic final day
Manchester City
Pep, De Bruyne on Manchester City’s wild title win: ‘By far the...
Arsenal vs Everton final score
Arsenal vs Everton final score: Gunners score five, finish fifth