Vincent Kompany leaves Anderlecht, in frame for Burnley manager job

Longtime Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany could be the man to take the reins at Burnley as the Clarets look to earn promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking.

Kompany, 36, is said to be on a three-man shortlist for the Clarets, who were relegated when Mike Jackson’s resurgent side couldn’t pull itself out of a relegation fight following a dismal season under club legend Sean Dyche.

Kompany left his job at boyhood club Anderlecht “by mutual consent” after fourth- and third-place finishes during two seasons in Belgium’s top-flight. Kompany was also a player-coach during the 2019-20 season, when Anderlecht finished eighth.

“Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart,” Kompany said on Anderlecht’s site. “I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan.”

Jackson would’ve certainly been among those considered for the job, which is going to be a major project even with parachute payments. Maybe Kompany’s status helps fellow ex-Man City man Ben Mee stick around for life in the Championship, but Wout Weghorst, Maxwel Cornet, Dwight McNeil, Nick Pope, and James Tarkowski all seem likely to move onto new top-tier homes whether in England or elsewhere.

Joining Mee and Tarkowski as out-of-contract are Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon, Erik Pieters, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley, Ashley Barnes, and Matej Vydra.

Who does that leave? Promising Nathan Collins and an in-prime Josh Brownhill, as well as Charlie Taylor, Jay Rodriguez, and Ashley Westwood amongst others.

Kompany’s name will help get some good loanees in the door, much like we’ve seen with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. He had Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich and Christian Kouame from Fiorentina last season, combining for nearly 30 goals between them.

