Manchester United climbed one place, back into 3rd, in the global rich list, complied by Forbes, as clubs from the Premier League dominate the top 20 most valuable clubs.

Despite reporting severe financial issues and debt, Barcelona sit level with La Liga and El Clasico rivals Real Madrid ($5.1 billion each) atop the list, with 11 of the 18 remaining spots in the top 20 currently occupied by Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have a calculated value of $4.6 billion, with rivals Liverpool ($4.45 billion) and Manchester City ($4.25 billion) sitting just behind them in 4th and 6th, respectively.

“Under the right ownership, tarnished brands can be quickly turned into back into gems. Consider AC Milan. The Italian side was in financial ruins with negative equity of $37 million when Elliott Management took them over after its owner defaulted on a loan payment in 2018. Elliott invested hundreds of millions of capital into AC Milan, eliminated almost all of the team’s debt, lowered player spending relative to revenue and the team ended fiscal 2021 with positive equity of $70 million. At the same time, AC Milan improved on the pitch. Last May the team qualified for the Champions League for the first time in seven years and this season captured its first Serie A title in 11 years. The investment firm may soon sell AC Milan for in excess of $1.1 billion.”

11 of the top 20 clubs are from the Premier League, with three from Spain, three from Italy, two from Germany and one from France.

Below is the list of the top 20 in full.

List of most valuable teams

1) Real Madrid – $5.1 billion

2) Barcelona – $5.1 billion

3) Manchester United – $4.6 billion

4) Liverpool – $4.45 billion

5) Bayern Munich – $4.275 billion

6) Manchester City – $4.25 billion

7) Paris Saint-Germain – $3.2 billion

8) Chelsea – $3.1 billion

9) Juventus – $2.45 billion

10) Tottenham – $2.35 billion

11) Arsenal – $2.05 billion

12) Borussia Dortmund – $1.8 billion

13) Atletico Madrid – $1.5 billion

14) AC Milan – $1.2 billion

15) Inter Milan – $1 billion

16) Everton – $940 million

17) Leicester City – $925 million

18) West Ham – $900 million

19) Leeds United – $800 million

20) Aston Villa – $750 million

