The Liverpool vs Real Madrid lineups will be intriguing as both Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti have some intriguing decisions to make.

Liverpool have a few injury issues to try and solve, while their incredible options in attack means Klopp has some very tough decision to make on who starts and who can have a big impact off the bench as one of the five substitutes.

As for Real Madrid, Ancelotti knows he can trust his experienced core but several youngsters have stood tall when called upon during their run to the Champions League final.

Below are the Liverpool vs Real Madrid lineups we predict, as the star-studded duo do battle in the French capital to be crowned champions of Europe once again.

Liverpool lineup (projected 4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Keita —-

—- Salah —- Mane —- Diaz —-

Alisson will obviously start in goal and the back four pretty much picks itself now that Virgil van Dijk is back from his injury scare. Joel Matip will get the nod over Ibrahima Konate but the latter has done absolutely nothing wrong when rotated into the lineup and he’s been very good in the Champions League this season.

In midfield Jordan Henderson is expected to start but then it gets interesting. Fabinho is back in training after his hamstring issue which is a huge boost. But will he be ready to start the final? Klopp may risk him, especially as Thiago Alcantara may not be fully fit. That leaves one central midfield spot open and it is likely that Naby Keita will start in the midfield three over James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Up top Mohamed Salah will start on the right and Sadio Mane could well start through the middle again with Luis Diaz starting on the left. Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are pushing to start but both are very good options off the bench.

Real Madrid lineup (projected, 4-2-3-1)

—- Courtois —–

—- Carvajal —- Militao —- Alaba —- Mendy —-

—- Casemiro —- Kroos —-

—- Valverde —- Modric —- Vinicius Jr. —-

—– Benzema —–

This Real Madrid team is very settled and has an excellent blend of youth and experience. Veteran left back Marcelo is their only injury concern as Carlo Ancelotti has been able to rest plenty of players in recent weeks after they won the La Liga title with weeks to spare. That means Real will be fully fit, but will their rhythm be impacted by players going in and out of the lineup?

In defense Dani Carvajal is expected to start at right back with Eder Militao and David Alaba at center back and the excellent Ferland Mendy at left back tasked with shutting down Salah.

In midfield the duo of Casemiro and Toni Kroos will start as the holders with Luka Modric pulling all of the strings just ahead of them. In attack Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr look set to start on the right and left respectively with red-hot Karim Benzema leading the line. Youngsters Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga have played extremely well in cameos off the bench and they will have a big part to play in this final.

