Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris (Saturday, 3pm ET kick off) is the epic showpiece game that this season’s tournament deserved.

[ LIVE: Champions League final stats ]

These two teams epitomize this competition as Real have won more European titles (13) than anybody else, while Liverpool sit joint-third in the all-time list of European champions with six.

Jurgen Klopp vs Carlo Ancelotti. Virgil van Dijk vs Karim Benzema. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Vinicius Jr. Mohamed Salah vs David Alaba. The list of epic head-to-head battles goes on and on as these two European giants collide at the Stade de France to be crowned European champions.

Given that these teams met in the final in Kiev in 2017-18 (when Real prevailed) and Liverpool won the title in 2018-19, these two Goliath’s continue to dine at the top table of European soccer season-after-season and their fanbases hold this trophy in even greater esteem than winning the domestic title.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League final, as Liverpool vs Real Madrid will see two heavyweights go all-out to be crowned Champions of Europe once again.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday (May 28)

Venue: Stade de France, Paris

TV Channel: CBS, Univision, TUDN



Live analysis from Stade de France: From Joe Prince-Wright here on NBCSports.com Online: Stream via Paramount+

Sights and sounds in Paris

👋🇫🇷 Bienvenue! I’m in Paris for the massive UEFA Champions League final. I’ll have live analysis, videos, reaction and much more on Liverpool vs Real Madrid right here ➡️ https://t.co/1K2yHYEqE9 Wonderful atmosphere building as #LFC and #RMFC fans arrive for the #UCLfinal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5JFuEcR5jp — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 27, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp has breathed a huge sigh of relief after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both injured in the FA Cup final but Salah played in the final Premier League game of the season and VVD was on the bench, so they’re fine. His main issue is in midfield as Thiago Alcantara did not train with the larger group on Wednesday in Liverpool but Fabinho did. The latter news is massive as Fabinho’s ability to help cut off the service to Benzema will be huge.

If Thiago isn’t fit to start, expect Naby Keita to start in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Up top Klopp has a huge call to make (he’s been getting it right for months with his rotation of his front five) as Luis Diaz may start on the left with Sadio Mane through the middle and Salah on the right. However, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have consistently shown they can impact the game and it would not be a surprise if either started ahead of Diaz in attack.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Carlo Ancelotti has had the luxury of resting his key players in recent weeks as Real won the La Liga title at a canter. Veteran left back Marcelo is Real’s only injury concern and that leaves Ancelotti with plenty of options in midfield and attack as youngsters Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga have pushed hard to try and grab a starting spot in the final.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

Liverpool wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draw: 1

Liverpool record in European Cup finals

Title won: 6

Runners up: 3

Seasons they’ve won the European Cup: 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Real Madrid record in European Cup finals

Title won: 13

Runners up: 3

Seasons they’ve won the European Cup: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Liverpool vs Real Madrid odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-105) Liverpool vs Real Madrid (+260). Draw: +270

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports