Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sounded defiant notes after Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final.

[ MORE: JPW’s live coverage from France ]

The Reds’ third final in five seasons was their second loss to Real Madrid, but Klopp’s already considering his team’s fourth final in sixth.

“I have a strong feeling we will come again,” Klopp said. “The boys are really competitive and are an outstanding group – they will be that again next season. And we go again. Where’s it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel.”

[ MORE: Three things we learned | Courtois reaction ]

Klopp’s men were out for revenge in taking 24 of the game’s 28 shots.

The man himself was fairly dismissive of the game’s only goal, claiming that Fede Valverde wasn’t trying to find Vinicius Junior with a pass.

“We conceded a goal from a throw-in,” Klopp said. “Valverde wanted to shoot, Vinicius was there and that’s it.”

This, for what it’s worth, looks like almost 100 percent a pass, but we’re used to just a little bit of cynicism in Klopp’s explanations.

VINICIUS JR. BREAKTHROUGH FOR REAL MADRID. 💥 pic.twitter.com/GVzH0BsgvZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 28, 2022

How will Liverpool put this season in perspective?

What was being discussed a possible historic quadruple just days ago is now the two trophies often dismissed as secondary: the FA Cup and League Cup.

So now that Man City has the Premier League Trophy and Real the European Cup, what’s next?

“After a night’s sleep and maybe another talk or speech from me, the boys will realize how special it was what they did,” Klopp said. “Even if nobody on this planet would understand that we have a parade tomorrow, we still will do it and I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow and celebrates together with us a fantastic season which we all had together. It didn’t end like we wanted but yeah, that’s facts. But, how I said, the club is in a good moment, we will go again.”

It was a wonderful season. Is it right to judge it on trophies? Probably, unless the same folks lauding it lauded their rivals 2019-20 seasons.

