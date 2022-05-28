Chaos outside Stade de France leads to Champions League final kick off delay

By May 28, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT
PARIS — The UEFA Champions League final kick off was delayed by close to 40 minutes due to what can only be described as chaos outside the Stade de France.

With minutes to go until kick off in the Champions League final there were a huge number of empty seats in the Liverpool end.

UEFA then announced that “due to the late arrival of fans at the stadium, the match has been delayed” as it eventually kicked off at 3:36pm ET rather than 3pm. When the game kicked off there were still several empty seats in the stadium.

Fans told ProSoccerTalk about the dangerous conditions they were in, how it was ‘chaos’ and that tear gas was used on them by police.

There was a heavy police presence inside and outside the stadium as a police helicopter hovered overheard and videos have emerged showing several non-ticket holders jumping over the fence and getting into the Stade de France stadium compound.

What happened outside the Stade de France?

Entrances X, Y and U saw Liverpool fans waiting outside for hours as that end of the stadium was Liverpool’s designated area for supporters.

After they made it inside the stadium supporters described the chaos of waiting in line for several hours and a lack of organization in funnelling them towards the stadium entrances. ProSoccerTalk also witnessed several Liverpool supporters who had

ProSoccerTalk witnessed several individuals jumping over the fence and trying to get away from security guards to gain entrance to the stadium.

One individual was only stopped from entering the stadium bowl by a Liverpool fan who slammed him to the ground and pinned him down as security then led the individual away.

