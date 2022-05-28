Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris was the epic showpiece game that this season’s tournament deserved.

And Real sealed their 14th European title thanks to a Vinicius Jr goal in the second half as Thibaut Courtois was the star as Liverpool somehow couldn’t break through.

Below is everything you need to know on the Champions League final, as Liverpool vs Real Madrid saw two heavyweights go all-out to be crowned Champions of Europe once again.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Saturday (May 28)

Venue: Stade de France, Paris

TV Channel: CBS, Univision, TUDN



Live analysis from Stade de France: From Joe Prince-Wright here on NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stade de France

Real Madrid’s players and fans are still celebrating here at the Stade de France. Carlo Ancelotti has been dancing, while his players and their families are soaking it all in. Even though they’ve won so many of these huge trophies, surely this never gets old?

Here is the moment Real hoisted their 14th European Cup (14!) into the air.

Some really interesting comments post-game from Courtois, who says he doesn’t get enough respect, especially in England.

Thibaut Courtois: "I wanted to put some respect on my name because I don't think I get enough respect. Especially in England." #RMFC #LFC #UCLFinal — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 28, 2022

This is what the kids call scenes.

🏆⚪️🔥 REAL MADRID WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE! Carlo Ancelotti and the #RMFC players go wild, then Ancelotti has a warm embrace with Klopp. 14 #UCL titles for Real now. Courtois the hero as the Madrid players mob him at the final whistle. #RMFC #LFC #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/zlCDtaArVQ — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 28, 2022

Liverpool’s players are dejected on the pitch, while Real’s are in the one corner dancing and singing with their fans. Klopp goes to give Alexander-Arnold a hug as the Liverpool youngster is devastated as his mistake to let Vinicius free was costly.

FULL TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-1 REAL MADRID – For the 14th time in their incredible history, Real Madrid are the European champions.

5 minutes of stoppage time.

Courtois denies Salah AGAIN! What an incredible stop. Moments later Real don’t make the most of a counter as Benzema just played it ahead of Vinicius Jr.

Is Courtois the Man of the Match for Real Madrid if this result holds? (via @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/CHsPqD2Au0 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 28, 2022

Salah almost slots in at the back post but Courtois scrambles over once again to deny the Liverpool star.

Diogo Jota on for Luis Diaz. 25 minutes for Liverpool to find an equalizer.

SAVE! Courtois denies Salah’s curler. Another good stop from the Belgian goalkeeper.

We had the perfect angle in the press box here as that Real Madrid attack developed. Vinicius Jr timed his run to the back post to perfection. Didn’t get in too early. Just hovered in Alexander-Arnold’s blind spot. Incredible precision.

GOALLLL! Real Madrid 1-0 up. Vinicius Jr taps home at the back post after a flowing Real Madrid counter. He snuck in-behind Alexander-Arnold.

That ball from Valverde to Vinicius Junior to open the scoring for Real Madrid. 😍 (via @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/YgmWtsOn2J — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 28, 2022

Second half is underway! And Liverpool have started well. A wonderful cross to the back post finds Luis Diaz but Dani Carvajal does superbly to just put him off. Great defending.

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid – How it is scoreless I don’t know. Liverpool certainly will feel lucky to not have conceded just before half time after a lengthy VAR check. That said, Klopp’s boys were the better team and had the better chances.

NO GOAL + LENGTHY VAR CHECK! Karim Benzema has the ball in the back of the net but the goal is ruled out. Alisson made a bit of a mess of the initial save on Benzema (who didn’t cover himself in glory with his first finish) and then the ball bounced off Konate, Kroos and then Fabinho. The latter was judged to not have made a deliberate touch on the ball, so Benzema was offside. If the touch from Fabinho was judged to have been deliberate then Benzema would have been onside and the goal would have stood. Liverpool will be delighted with that decision. Real Madrid? Not so much.

BLOCK! Jordan Henderson with a timely block to cut off Vinicius Jr, who had cut inside dangerously.

It’s all Liverpool but Real looking dangerous on the counter. Alexander-Arnold with a vital tackle to stop Real getting away.

SAVEEEE! What a stop from Thibaut Courtois. He touches Mane’s shot onto the post, it bounces back and then Courtois grabs the rebound. Terrific from the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

SAVE! Really good stop down low from Thibaut Courtois to deny Mohamed Salah at the near post. First big chance of the game as Thiago’s curler is then straight at Courtois. Moments later Salah is denied by Courtois. Liverpool clicking through the gears now.

Wonderful tackles from Ibrahima Konate, twice, to get the better of Vinicius Jr. Huge roar of approval from the Liverpool fans.

Real Madrid have had plenty of the ball, but Liverpool look pretty dangerous and are trying to feed Salah as much as possible.

KICK OFF: We are underway here in the Champions League final.

GAME DELAYED TO 3:36pm ET due to delays getting fans into the stadium at multiple entrances. Here is the current situation outside the Stade de France.

This is the current scene outside entrance Y. It’s the same outside entrance X and U at Stade de France. Liverpool fans in huge queues still. Riot police patrolling the area and police helicopter overhead. Fans mention being tear gassed & “total chaos.”#LFC #RMFC #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/gCdNr3P5Tk — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 28, 2022

Multiple reports suggested that Thiago would be replaced by Naby Keita but the Spanish midfielder remains in the starting lineup.

Here are my thoughts as kick off is fast-approaching here in Paris.

🔴⚪️🔥 It’s almost time for kick off here at the Stade de France! I’ll have live analysis + updates, videos & more from Liverpool vs Real Madrid here ➡️ https://t.co/bzlQiQhXVU Here are my thoughts ahead of #LFC vs #RMFC in what promises to be an epic #UCLfinal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3Mq4qulLd5 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 28, 2022

Lot of empty seats in the Liverpool end of the stadium, as there are reports of their fans struggling to get close to the stadiums as huge lines build up around the Stade de France. Meanwhile the Real Madrid section is basically full already, and has been for some time.

Both teams have now arrived at the Stade de France, as Liverpool’s bus was caught up in a little traffic as fans greeted them on their way to the stadium. Few players out on the pitch having a wander around. The music and buzz has been cranked up a few notches here inside the stadium.

The Liverpool starting XI is out and Konate starts at center back over Joel Matip, while both Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho start in central midfield Luis Diaz starts on the left with Sadio Mane through the middle and Mohamed Salah on the right.

Here's how we line up for the #UCLfinal 👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid’s team is out! Carlo Ancelotti goes with the team we expected. No surprises here, at all.

2 hours until kick off. 2 hours! This is the current scene around the stadium.

Meanwhile elsewhere in Paris…

The DJ is already blasting out some absolute bangers here at the Stade de France. There’s already a buzz of anticipation in the air.

Hello and welcome to the Stade de France for the UEFA Champions League final. A truly huge day has arrived!

The sun is beating down here in Paris and there are some incredible scenes from the Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who have taken over the French capital.

Here are a few examples of what they’re up to…

Wait for the beat to drop 😳 (🎥 @LFC) pic.twitter.com/muHYGR5FnO — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 28, 2022

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp has breathed a huge sigh of relief after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both injured in the FA Cup final but Salah played in the final Premier League game of the season and VVD was on the bench, so they’re fine. His main issue is in midfield. Thiago Alcantara trained with the group on Friday at the Stade de France, while Fabinho has been back in full training for a few days. The latter news is massive as Fabinho’s ability to help cut off the service to Benzema will be huge.

If Thiago isn’t fit to start, expect Naby Keita to start in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Up top Klopp has a huge call to make (he’s been getting it right for months with his rotation of his front five) as Luis Diaz may start on the left with Sadio Mane through the middle and Salah on the right. However, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota have consistently shown they can impact the game and it would not be a surprise if either started ahead of Diaz in attack.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

Carlo Ancelotti has had the luxury of resting his key players in recent weeks as Real won the La Liga title at a canter. Veteran left back Marcelo is Real’s only injury concern and that leaves Ancelotti with plenty of options in midfield and attack as youngsters Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga have pushed hard to try and grab a starting spot in the final.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

Liverpool wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draw: 1

Liverpool record in European Cup finals

Title won: 6

Runners up: 3

Seasons they’ve won the European Cup: 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Real Madrid record in European Cup finals

Title won: 13

Runners up: 3

Seasons they’ve won the European Cup: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Liverpool vs Real Madrid odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

(-105) Liverpool vs Real Madrid (+260). Draw: +270

Pre-match press conference – Friday May 27

Wrapping things up from a sunny Stade de France!

👋🏟🇫🇷 Welcome to the Stade de France! I round up the latest news from Paris as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides a very positive #LFC injury update + told me about the winning habit they’ve developed since 2018. What a sight + here is my analysis ⤵️ #UCLfinal #RMFC pic.twitter.com/kUeHURh2O9 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 27, 2022

Final question of Klopp’s press conference was about the final being moved from St Petersburg to Paris. His response was emotional and here’s what he said.

Jurgen Klopp: "That this game is still happening and it's not in St Petersburg is exactly the right message Russia should get. Life goes on even when you try to destroy it. We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. We do it for you now as well 100%."#LFC #UCLFinal #RMFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 27, 2022

Jurgen Klopp is asked Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara. He says it looks good for both. Great news for Liverpool fans.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold are being asked a lot about Liverpool not winning the title on the final day. They so they have ‘put it behind them’ and say Champions League final is best way to get over it.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both batting away questions about Liverpool not being fresh and Real Madrid having a bit of an edge as they’re rested.

Andy Robertson: "When you get to the final you're so close but it is the hardest hurdle to get over. But hopefully we will be celebrating… It is the biggest game in world football." #UCLFinal #LFC #RMFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 27, 2022

“It goes without saying we have a world class opponent staying in our way,” Alexander-Arnold says.

Trent and Robbo are here…

Welcome to the Stade de France! The Liverpool team have arrived in Paris and we are about to speak to Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson here in the press conference room.

🔴 LIVE FROM PARIS 🔴 Join us from the Stade de France for Jürgen Klopp, @andrewrobertso5 and @TrentAA’s press conference, as well as a live training session before the #UCLfinal https://t.co/W9KTO4w1et — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 27, 2022

👋🇫🇷 Bienvenue! I’m in Paris for the massive UEFA Champions League final. I’ll have live analysis, videos, reaction and much more on Liverpool vs Real Madrid right here ➡️ https://t.co/1K2yHYEqE9 Wonderful atmosphere building as #LFC and #RMFC fans arrive for the #UCLfinal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5JFuEcR5jp — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 27, 2022

Preview Liverpool vs Real Madrid

urgen Klopp vs Carlo Ancelotti. Virgil van Dijk vs Karim Benzema. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Vinicius Jr. Mohamed Salah vs David Alaba. The list of epic head-to-head battles goes on and on as these two European giants collide at the Stade de France to be crowned European champions.

Given that these teams met in the final in Kiev in 2017-18 (when Real prevailed) and Liverpool won the title in 2018-19, these two Goliath’s continue to dine at the top table of European soccer season-after-season and their fanbases hold this trophy in even greater esteem than winning the domestic title.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports