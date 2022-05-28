Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — The Liverpool vs Real Madrid player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as a tense, tight UEFA Champions League final played out in Paris.

[ LIVE: Reaction, analysis, videos from UCL final ]

Thibaut Courtois was incredible, while plenty of Real’s star men stood tall when Carlo Ancelotti needed them most. Liverpool just couldn’t find a way past Courtois but Jurgen Klopp’s side created plenty of opportunities.

Below are the Liverpool vs Real Madrid player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player who took part in the showpiece even in Paris.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 6 – A few shaky moments in the first half and a little lucky that Benzema’s first half goal was ruled out. Real pressed him well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5 – Switched off to let Vinicius Jr score the winner and rushed things in attack. Devastated at the end.

Ibrahima Konate: 7 – Some excellent tackles and kept Benzema pretty quiet for most of the game.

Virgil van Dijk: 6 – Didn’t actually have much to do during the game as Liverpool were mostly on the attack.

Andy Robertson: 6 – Pinned back by Valverde and Carvajal so he couldn’t get forward as he usually does.

Jordan Henderson: 6 – Solid and steady but really struggled to get on the ball. Looked frustrated.

Fabinho: 6 – Snapped into plenty of challenges but didn’t quite look his usual powerful self. A yard off it, which is to be expected after his injury.

Thiago Alcantara: 5 – See above. Just couldn’t impact the game as Klopp’s gamble to play Thiago and Fabinho didn’t come off. Subbed off.

Mohamed Salah: 6.5 – Played really well but just couldn’t find a way past Courtois. Didn’t get the revenge he so badly wanted.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Forced Courtois into a fine save in the first half and had a few good runs. Couldn’t get the better of Militao and Alaba.

Luis Diaz: 5 – Struggled against Carvajal although had a few nice touches in the first half. Big chance with the header early in the second half. Subbed off.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (65′ on for Diaz): 5 – Had a good header but couldn’t have an impact on the game.

Naby Keita (77′ on for Henderson): 5 – Shanked one effort way over.

Roberto Firmino (77′ on for Thiago): 6 – Some nice touches but couldn’t find the final pass or shot.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois: 9 – Made 9 saves (NINE) and said he wanted to put some respect on his name, especially in England. Yep, he’s done that. And then some. He was bullish all week long and had some eye-raising comments about how ‘Real Madrid win finals.’ Turns out he won it for them this time.

Dani Carvajal: 8.5 – Superb defensive display and really good on the ball too. Kept Diaz quiet.

Eder Militao: 7.5 – Stayed in position and wasn’t dragged around by Mane. Calm and composed on the ball too.

David Alaba: 7.5 – Used all of his experience to marshal the back line and keep their shape. A true leader.

Ferland Mendy: 8 – Superb against Salah as he made him work so hard for every opportunity he got.

Casemiro: 7.5 – Snapped into challenges and helped Real wrestle more control of the game in the second half.

Toni Kroos: 7.5 – Used his experience to intercept, win free kicks and just kept things ticking over.

Luka Modric: 8 – See above. Majestic display as he always wanted the ball, hardly gave it away and showed all of his class. Will he ever age!?

Federico Valverde: 7.5 – Superb cross/shot to the back post for the winner and worked his socks off to keep Robertson from going forward. Touches of class to go with his obvious industry.

Vinicius Jr: 7.5 – Some nice runs and touches in the first half and got his goal at the back post. Could have made more of a few counters in the second half after he cut inside. Such a wonderfully direct dribbler.

Karim Benzema: 8 – Used all of his experience to lead the line, thought he had scored in the first half. Showed his class to hold the ball up and take the pressure off when Real needed him most. Pure class.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga (85′ on for Valverde): N/A

Dani Ceballos (90′ on for Modric): N/A

Rodrygo (90+3′ on for Vinicius Jr): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports