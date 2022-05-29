The 20th and final place in the 2022-23 Premier League will be awarded when Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest meet in the EFL Championship promotion playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (live, 11:30 am ET).

On one side, Huddersfield were in the Premier League not so long ago (relegated in 2019, after two seasons). The first two seasons back in the Championship were rather unkind to the Terriers, as they slumped to 18th- and 20th-place finishes, uncomfortably close to the prospect of relegation for a recent Premier League side.

Since firing David Wagner, who guided Huddersfield into the Premier League during his three-year stay at the club, the January before being relegated, Huddersfield went through two more managers in 12 months’ time before landing on Spaniard Carlos Corberan in the summer of 2020.

On the other side, Nottingham Forest have become the fairytale story of a once-great giant, before falling on hard times, rising once again as they shoot for promotion back to the top flight for the first time since 1999. The Reds were back-to-back European champions in 1979 and 1980, right on the heels of their first (and still only) English top-division title in 1978, to go with a pair of back-to-back League Cup triumphs at the start (1978 and 1979) of Brian Clough’s famous run, before doing it again a decade later (1989 and 1990).

Within three years, Nottingham Forest were relegated from the top flight for the first of four times over 12 years, the last from which they’re still trying to find their way back. Forest spent three seasons in League One from 2005 to 2008, and they’re hoping that their 14th try in the Championship will be the one that sees them back to where they believe they belong.

How to watch Championship promotion playoff final

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Online: ESPN+

Betting odds – Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield (+140) | Nottingham Forest (-180)

