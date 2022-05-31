Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United transfer news is always a busy industry in the summer months and this summer will see it at full volume as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to expedite the Red Devils’ return to table relevance.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit is going to need a lot of upgrades to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

There will be no consulting Ralf Rangnick, at least not anymore, and perhaps that’s a good thing after United’s interim manager got very little achieved and arguably saw his team quit on its season goals with weeks left in the season. Rangnick is now managing the Austrian national team.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester United transfer news, live!

May 31 – Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Erik ten Hag has been linked with a number of his former Ajax charges, and young center back Jurrien Timber is discussing his future in the face of rumored Man United interest.

The 20-year-old Timber is a world-class passer out of the back and is exceptional with the ball at his feet in possession, working his way into promising positions on the pitch. He also a brave shot blocker who is aggressive in pressuring the ball.

“In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor,” Timber said, via Metro. “The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.”

Timber ranks 13th in the Eredivisie when it comes to tackles, settling in at 18th in interceptions. Those numbers are impressive considering how often Ajax held the ball: an eye-popping 62 percent of the time.

