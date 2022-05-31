We are all set for a very busy summer of transfer activity, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months.

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

With Erling Haaland alreadt signing for Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG (for now), plus Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah potentially leaving Liverpool — and plenty of other superstars in demand and contemplating moves — this feels like it will be a summer like no other.

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Transfer news live!

May 31 – Tottenham want Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Spurs are very interested in 21-year-old right back/right wing-back Djed Spence. The Middlesbrough player excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, as he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals and promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Per the report, Spence is very interested in working with Antonio Conte and Spurs’ technical director Fabio Paratici has watched Spence closely this season. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle, Brentford and Forest are all trying to sign him permanently too. Spurs have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as their current right back options but Spence would push both for a starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Well then. Sadio Mane appears to have played his final game for Liverpool. Mane, 30, has one year on his contract and he said he would reveal his decision on whether or not he wanted to stay at Liverpool following the Champions League final. Yours truly was waiting for Mane in the mixed zone after the final in Paris but he didn’t appear, but now multiple reports say he wants to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be his next destination. Per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern are negotiating a price for Mane. What a few years he’s had at Liverpool and if he does leave then this is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. (JPW).

May 31 – Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants out to move on from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich and he’s really pushing hard for that move to Barcelona, isn’t he? Here are more details on what the Polish striker has been saying as the goal machine has won everything he can at Bayern and surely they’ll let him move on as he has just one year left on his current contract. What a fit he would be at Barca. (JPW)

