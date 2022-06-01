Pulisic, Weah turn on class as USMNT takes 2-0 lead vs Morocco (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic brought his A-game to the first USMNT friendly of the summer, and Timothy Weah soon doubled down on the highlight-reel caliber stuff.

The United States men’s national team opened up a 2-0 lead on Morocco after both nation’s keepers made terrific early saves, and that’s where the scoreline stands at halftime on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

[ MORE: Ukraine beats Scotland, will face Wales for World Cup berth ]

The Yanks have just a half-dozen games to get ready for the winter World Cup in Qatar but won’t need as much as that in terms of attack if Pulisic’s class on the opening goal in Ohio is any clue.

Pulisic got behind the Morocco defense and took Walker Zimmerman’s terrific long ball down with a world-class first touch, wiggling through the box before laying a square ball into space that two USMNT players could’ve hit home.

Brenden Aaronson got there first. The ex-Philadelphia Union and freshly-minuted Leeds United man snapped the ball past Yacine Bounou to make it 1-0 to the U.S.

THE TOUCH AND ASSIST BY PULISIC TO AARONSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/y5hq1gKbIA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 1, 2022

Weah unleashes rocket to double the lead

It was Pulisic’s fellow Champions League player in Weah who upped the ante in technique when he latched onto a Reggie Cannon pass a drove a devastating shot past Bounou.

This had some real knuckle to it, something you’re going to need in order to fool one of La Liga’s very best keepers. 2-0, U-S-of-A.

A SCREAMER FROM TIM WEAH ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xYa4LgxJg7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

