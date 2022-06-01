USMNT player ratings from 3-0 friendly win over Morocco

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team began its summer with a 3-0 win over fellow World Cup entrant Morocco on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

There was a lot to like about the USMNT’s day, even including some of the big chances they allowed due to the fact that goalkeeper Matt Turner showed the goods with a number of fine saves.

Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah showed great technique to build a couple of highlight-reel goals in the first half, while Europe-based Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), and Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) all earned their first caps.

Of course it wasn’t all all-stars for the Stars and Stripes, as the midfield had its struggles and the center forward question remains to be answered ahead of Qatar 2022.

Here are our player ratings for the USMNT players in their win over Morocco, with the base line being 6 as an average performance.

USMNT player ratings vs Morocco out of 10

Matt Turner: 9 — Again, the only question about Turner is whether he’s good enough with the ball at his feet. The incoming Arsenal goalkeeper was terrific in making several diving saves and others where he was just well-positioned to make a decent save look easy.

Antonee Robinson (Off HT): 6 — Not one of his better days, though hardly dismal; There are no doubts going forward, but teams like Morocco will test how honest he can be against better attacks.

Walker Zimmerman (Off HT): 7.5 — Picture-perfect can-opener of a pass to get Pulisic behind the Moroccan defense for the opening goal.

Aaron Long: 6.5 — Steady enough. One big shot block. A couple dicey moments but no glaring gaffes.

Reggie Cannon: 7 — Good going forward, drawing a couple of fouls and getting an assist. Some questionable moments at the back.

Tyler Adams (On 66′): 6 — Not a banner day, by any means, including one ill-advised pass that put Matt Turner under pressure.

Yunus Musah: 6 — Just okay. He’s a ball mover who moved the ball, but more than a couple of unnecessary fouls.

Brendan Aaronson (Off 72′): 7.5 — Got his goal through typical relentless running to be in the right position, and generally delivered the type of performance Gregg Berhalter expects from him.

Christian Pulisic (Off 66′): 8.5 — Electric from the opening whistle, Pulisic showed class with the ball at his feet for his assist. He also delivered when the ball was in his hands, deferring to debutant Haji Wright after winning a second-half penalty.

Timothy Weah: 8 — Man is he good when he’s going, and he was going on Wednesday.

Jesus Ferreira (Off HT): 6 — One very decent chance was also one you’d want to see finished… but Yacine Bounou is a very good goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Joe Scally (On HT): 6.5 — A promising day on the left, even if the referee awarded a weak penalty against the Gladbach man.

Haji Wright (On HT): 7 — Scored his penalty and made some solid runs. His imposing nature is unmissable. If he’s going to finally live up to the hype he acquired at a young age, that’s big big big for the U.S.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (On HT): 6 — Couple of good interceptions, caught out by a well-drifted cross.

Malik Tillman (On 66′): 6 — Didn’t have much to do. Trouble the keeper once.

Luca De La Torre (On 66′): 6.5 — Typically-steady.

Weston McKennie (On 72′): N/A — Good to see him back

