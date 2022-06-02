Every word coming out of Mohamed Salah’s mouth — or Twitter fingers — will be monitored by football fans around the world as Liverpool’s electric forward considers his future.

The Egyptian star, 29, took to social media on Thursday to discuss the ill-fated end to Liverpool’s terrific season, which saw the Reds win the FA Cup and League Cup while finishing runners-up in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Salah is entering the final year of his contract and has expressed a desire to stay at Liverpool but there’s long been a question of wages when it comes to the megastar, whose status is increasingly in focus following reports that Sadio Mane could be set to leave Anfield for a new challenge.

The 31-goal Salah says that he would give his personal awards back for a “chance at replaying that final” against Real Madrid — won 1-0 by Carlo Ancelotti’s men in Paris — and admitted that part of him wants to forego the offseason and get back on the horse.

“Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works.

“I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support. It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow.”

It’s been a year of terrific highs and lows for Salah, who has been mentioned as a possible Ballon d’Or finalist. His Egyptian national team made a tremendous run at the Africa Cup of Nations but also came up short by one win, coincidentally at the hands of Mane’s Senegal. Egypt also fell one step short of qualifying for the World Cup, again against Senegal.

Clearing the crazy hurdles of six competitions to fall shy at the last one in four of six is an Intense weight, and surely over time the personal accolades and two trophies that he won will resonate louder for Salah.

His Thursday posts were reassuring to Liverpool fans, who have been assured by the player that he’ll return next season. The question will be whether he can resist the massive wage increase that may be offered by a Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in order to stay a club legend at a historic place like Anfield.

At nearly 30 years old and given the fates of big-contracted players like Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and others, this may be exactly what the Liverpool hierarchy is hoping comes out of this long contractual process.

