Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Arsenal transfer news: This summer transfer window will be an interesting (and important) for the Gunners after Mikel Arteta’s side fell just short of a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on matchweek 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal will at least be back in the Europa League when the 2022-23 season begins. Following a year out of Europe altogether, this young Arsenal squad is set to continue its development in continental competition.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta will undoubtedly like to see a new striker (or two) unveiled at the Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

None (yet)

Out

Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)

Arsenal transfer news & rumors, live!

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together.

