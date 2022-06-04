USMNT vs Uruguay: How to watch live, stream, preview, lineups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team’s World Cup preparations take a trip to Kansas City and move up in class (again) when they face Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park at 5pm ET Sunday.

The Yanks and Uruguay had twin outcomes on the scoreboard in their most recent matches.

The Americans beat Morocco 3-0 but got a big performance from goalkeeper Matt Turner, while Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Mexico was even in possession and shots but saw better finishing from brace-bagging Edinson Cavani.

That was a Uruguay side that kept Diego Godin and Darwin Nunez on the bench to start but had Jose Maria Gimenez and Fede Valverde in the Starting XI. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Betancur were not called into summer camp.

The sides drew 1-1 in 2019 and Uruguay’s lineup could be pretty similar, while the Yanks can only play a half-dozen or so players from that 18. Jordan Morris scored for the Americans that day, while Uruguay’s goal came courtesy of Brian Rodriguez.

How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5 pm ET (Sunday, June 5)

All-time series leader: Uruguay – 1 win, USA – 2 wins, Draws – 3

Current FIFA rankings: USA – 15th, Uruguay – 13th

TV channel/streaming: FOX, Univision, TUDN

USMNT starting lineup to face Uruguay

Gregg Berhalter revealed on Saturday, more than 24 hours before kickoff, his starting lineup for USMNT vs Uruguay.

Sean Johnson will replace Matt Turner in goal, with Walker Zimmermand and Aaron Long keeping their places are center back, and DeAndre Yedlin and Joe Scally (if Antonee Robinson is unable to play, due to non-COVID illness) stepping in on the right and left, respectively.

Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah keep their places in central midfield, with Weston McKennie returning to the USMNT starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 2 (broken foot) alongside them. McKennie will be limited to 45 minutes on Sunday, according to Berhalter.

The front-three is unchanged, as it’ll be Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira and Christian Pulisic front right to left.

Johnson

Yedlin — Zimmerman — Long — Scally

Musah — Adams — McKennie

Weah — Ferreira — Pulisic

