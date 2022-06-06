USMNT’s Pulisic, Dest amongst top 100 transfer values in the world

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A top-100 list without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s true.

Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest give the USMNT two of the top 90 valued players in the world football market, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

The Chelsea forward ranks 87th and Barcelona’s wingback 90th on CIES’ Top 100 transfer values in the world, with Pulisic’s estimated fee a cool $66.5 million and Dest’s $66 million even.

Those are impressive numbers, but not in the ballpark of the top five, with Kylian Mbappe first at $258 million and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham fifth with $168 million.

Vinicius Junior is second, Erling Haaland third, and Pedri fourth.

Nine of the top 20 players play in the Premier League, and the values are highest for younger players for obvious reasons. The PL’s nine? Haaland, Phil Foden, Luis Diaz, Ruben Dias, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Bruno Fernandes, and Kai Havertz.

Alphonso Davies is the highest-ranked CONCACAF player on the list, valued at $90 million. Jonathan David slots in at 92nd on the list, just behind the USMNT’s Dest.

Barca’s Pablo Gavi is the youngest player on the list at 17, while the oldest player is Kevin De Bruyne at nearly 31.

See the full list, here.

