Australia beats UAE in AFC playoff, faces Peru for World Cup berth (video)

Australia moved one step closer to the 2022 World Cup when it shook off a blown lead to beat United Arab Emirates 2-1 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.
The Socceroos led 1-0 through St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine, but Brazil-born Caio Canedo evened the score within five minutes of restart in Al Rayyan.
The winner came in the final 10 minutes, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ajdin Hrustic snapped a volley from the top of the 18 that found its way inside the far post off a big deflection in the 84th minute.
Australia will now meet CONMEBOL participant Peru in an inter-confederation playoff on Monday in Qatar, the winner joining World Cup’s tricky Group D with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.
A day later, Costa Rica tangles with New Zealand for the 32nd spot in the World Cup. Wales won its World Cup berth earlier this week with a win over Ukraine, giving the field its 30th entrant.
HRUSTIC ON THE VOLLEY!!!
Ajdin Hrustic strikes from the top of the box and his shot is deflected in 🚀#UAEvAUS is live now on 10 and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/XTDdmMMOVl
