Australia beats UAE in AFC playoff, faces Peru for World Cup berth (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Australia moved one step closer to the 2022 World Cup when it shook off a blown lead to beat United Arab Emirates 2-1 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

The Socceroos led 1-0 through St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine, but Brazil-born Caio Canedo evened the score within five minutes of restart in Al Rayyan.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dest amongst top 100 transfer values ]

The winner came in the final 10 minutes, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ajdin Hrustic snapped a volley from the top of the 18 that found its way inside the far post off a big deflection in the 84th minute.

Australia will now meet CONMEBOL participant Peru in an inter-confederation playoff on Monday in Qatar, the winner joining World Cup’s tricky Group D with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

A day later, Costa Rica tangles with New Zealand for the 32nd spot in the World Cup. Wales won its World Cup berth earlier this week with a win over Ukraine, giving the field its 30th entrant.

HRUSTIC ON THE VOLLEY!!! Ajdin Hrustic strikes from the top of the box and his shot is deflected in 🚀#UAEvAUS is live now on 10 and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/XTDdmMMOVl — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 7, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola