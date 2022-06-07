Australia beats UAE in AFC playoff, faces Peru for World Cup berth (video)

By Jun 7, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

Australia moved one step closer to the 2022 World Cup when it shook off a blown lead to beat United Arab Emirates 2-1 at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

The Socceroos led 1-0 through St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine, but Brazil-born Caio Canedo evened the score within five minutes of restart in Al Rayyan.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dest amongst top 100 transfer values ]

The winner came in the final 10 minutes, as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ajdin Hrustic snapped a volley from the top of the 18 that found its way inside the far post off a big deflection in the 84th minute.

Australia will now meet CONMEBOL participant Peru in an inter-confederation playoff on Monday in Qatar, the winner joining World Cup’s tricky Group D with France, Denmark, and Tunisia.

A day later, Costa Rica tangles with New Zealand for the 32nd spot in the World Cup. Wales won its World Cup berth earlier this week with a win over Ukraine, giving the field its 30th entrant.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool transfer news
Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Sadio Mane - Liverpool transfer news
Report: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane
Manchester City transfer news
Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates