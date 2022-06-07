Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Man City’s going to have some new faces in the fold and familiar names out in the cold as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are the players headed to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million – MORE)

Out

Fernandinho (end of contract)

Manchester City transfer news, live!

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top.

June 2 – Marc Cucurella to Man City He might’ve been Brighton and Hove Albion’s signing of the season, but will Marc Cucurella’s stay at the Amex Stadium be limited to one campaign? Spanish outlet El Desmarque says that a deal to bring the ex-Barcelona left back to the Etihad Stadium. City needs help on that side with Benjamin Mendy in deep legal trouble and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to find a new home. Cucurella was fantastic in the Premier League and will likely have grown up admiring Barca hero Pep Guardiola. For $40 million, this makes some sense as Brighton would be taking a step back at the position but be able to use a $20 million-plus profit in reinvesting in the position (or finding that center forward/finisher that would take its attack to the next level).

