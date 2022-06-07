UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channels

By Jun 7, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT
0 Comments

Will France go back-to-back as UEFA Nations League champions? Will Portugal return to the throne room? Or will a new Nations League winner be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament?

It’s not looking good for England early after the Three Lions needed a late penalty versus Germany to pick up a lone point through two matches. Fortunately for Gareth Southgate, England’s just three points back of Group 3 leaders Italy.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Dest amongst top 100 transfer values ]

France is also in early danger of not making it to the semifinals, behind Austria and Denmark after two matchdays.

Portugal and Czech Republic have drawn and sit tied atop Group 2, while the Netherlands and Poland won their first group matches ahead of Wednesday’s second matchday.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool transfer news
Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Sadio Mane - Liverpool transfer news
Report: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane
Manchester City transfer news
Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links

When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024
TV rights: Fox Sports
Stream: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV

UEFA Nations League A, Group 1

Denmark — 2-0-0, 6 pts
Austria — 1-0-1, 3 pts
France — 0-1-1, 1 pt
Croatia — 0-1-1, 1 pt

Next fixtures

Friday
Austria vs France
Denmark vs Croatia

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

Portugal — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Czech Republic — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Spain — 0-2-0-, 2 pts
Switzerland — 0-0-2, 0 pts

Next fixtures

Thursday
Portugal vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Spain

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

Italy — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Hungary — 1-0-1, 3 pts
Germany — 0-2-0, 2 pts
England — 0-1-1, 1 pt

Next fixtures

Saturday
England vs Italy
Hungary vs Germany

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

Netherlands — 1-0-0, 3 pts
Poland — 1-0-0, 3 pts
Wales — 0-0-1, 0 pts
Belgium — 0-0-1, 0 pts

Next fixtures

Wednesday
Belgium vs Poland
Wales vs Netherlands

Latest transfer news

Liverpool transfer news
Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates
Sadio Mane - Liverpool transfer news
Report: Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane
Manchester City transfer news
Manchester City transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates