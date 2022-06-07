UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channels

Will France go back-to-back as UEFA Nations League champions? Will Portugal return to the throne room? Or will a new Nations League winner be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament?
It’s not looking good for England early after the Three Lions needed a late penalty versus Germany to pick up a lone point through two matches. Fortunately for Gareth Southgate, England’s just three points back of Group 3 leaders Italy.
France is also in early danger of not making it to the semifinals, behind Austria and Denmark after two matchdays.
Portugal and Czech Republic have drawn and sit tied atop Group 2, while the Netherlands and Poland won their first group matches ahead of Wednesday’s second matchday.
UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links
When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024
TV rights: Fox Sports
Stream: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV
UEFA Nations League A, Group 1
Denmark — 2-0-0, 6 pts
Austria — 1-0-1, 3 pts
France — 0-1-1, 1 pt
Croatia — 0-1-1, 1 pt
Next fixtures
Friday
Austria vs France
Denmark vs Croatia
UEFA Nations League A, Group 2
Portugal — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Czech Republic — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Spain — 0-2-0-, 2 pts
Switzerland — 0-0-2, 0 pts
Next fixtures
Thursday
Portugal vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Spain
UEFA Nations League A, Group 3
Italy — 1-1-0, 4 pts
Hungary — 1-0-1, 3 pts
Germany — 0-2-0, 2 pts
England — 0-1-1, 1 pt
Next fixtures
Saturday
England vs Italy
Hungary vs Germany
UEFA Nations League A, Group 4
Netherlands — 1-0-0, 3 pts
Poland — 1-0-0, 3 pts
Wales — 0-0-1, 0 pts
Belgium — 0-0-1, 0 pts
Next fixtures
Wednesday
Belgium vs Poland
Wales vs Netherlands