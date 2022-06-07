UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV channels

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will France go back-to-back as UEFA Nations League champions? Will Portugal return to the throne room? Or will a new Nations League winner be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament?

It’s not looking good for England early after the Three Lions needed a late penalty versus Germany to pick up a lone point through two matches. Fortunately for Gareth Southgate, England’s just three points back of Group 3 leaders Italy.

France is also in early danger of not making it to the semifinals, behind Austria and Denmark after two matchdays.

Portugal and Czech Republic have drawn and sit tied atop Group 2, while the Netherlands and Poland won their first group matches ahead of Wednesday’s second matchday.

UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links

When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024

TV rights: Fox Sports

Stream: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV

UEFA Nations League A, Group 1

Denmark — 2-0-0, 6 pts

Austria — 1-0-1, 3 pts

France — 0-1-1, 1 pt

Croatia — 0-1-1, 1 pt

Next fixtures

Friday

Austria vs France

Denmark vs Croatia

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

Portugal — 1-1-0, 4 pts

Czech Republic — 1-1-0, 4 pts

Spain — 0-2-0-, 2 pts

Switzerland — 0-0-2, 0 pts

Next fixtures

Thursday

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Switzerland vs Spain

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

Italy — 1-1-0, 4 pts

Hungary — 1-0-1, 3 pts

Germany — 0-2-0, 2 pts

England — 0-1-1, 1 pt

Next fixtures

Saturday

England vs Italy

Hungary vs Germany

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

Netherlands — 1-0-0, 3 pts

Poland — 1-0-0, 3 pts

Wales — 0-0-1, 0 pts

Belgium — 0-0-1, 0 pts

Next fixtures

Wednesday

Belgium vs Poland

Wales vs Netherlands

