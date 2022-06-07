World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

Following the 2022 World Cup draw on Friday, odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.

When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kickoff times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup odds – group stage winners

Group A

Netherlands -160

Senegal +370

Ecuador +380

Qatar +2400

Group B

England -240

USA +700

Iran +1100

TBD

Group C

Argentina -195

Poland +410

Mexico +440

Saudi Arabia +3800

Group D

France -250

Denmark +310

Tunisia +1700

TBD

Group E

Spain -115

Germany +115

Japan +1300

TBD

Group F

Belgium -160

Croatia +290

Morocco +600

Canada +1300

Group G

Brazil -220

Switzerland +450

Serbia +600

Cameroon +1400

Group H

Portugal -160

Uruguay +260

South Korea +900

Ghana +1200

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 odds – winners

Brazil +500

France +600

England +650

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Argentina +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1300

Portugal +1400

Denmark +2500

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Switzerland +8000

Senegal +8000

Mexico +12500

USA +12500

Poland +12500

Canada +12500

Serbia +15000

Wales +20000

Cameroon +20000

Ecuador +20000

Peru +20000

Tunisia +20000

Qatar +25000

Ukraine +25000

Ghana +25000

Japan +25000

South Korea +25000

Morocco +30000

Scotland +30000

Australia +50000

Iran +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

Costa Rica +100000

New Zealand +200000

