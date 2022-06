Manchester United transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Manchester United transfer news: Manchester United transfer news is always a busy industry in the summer months and this summer will see it at full volume as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to expedite the Red Devils’ return to table relevance.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit is going to need a lot of upgrades to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

There will be no consulting Ralf Rangnick, at least not anymore, and perhaps that’s a good thing after United’s interim manager got very little achieved and arguably saw his team quit on its season goals with weeks left in the season. Rangnick is now managing the Austrian national team.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester United 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings In None (yet) Out Paul Pogba (end of contract)

Juan Mata (end of contract)

Edinson Cavani (end of contract)

Jesse Lingard (end of contract)

Manchester United transfer news, live!

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Man United, Chelsea

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent (NM).

June 1 – Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

As expected, Paul Pogba will leave United on a free transfer (for the second time) this summer. Pogba, 29, signed for United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record $112 million fee. However, after winning the League Cup and Europa League titles in his first season back at Old Trafford, Pogba failed to help United land any more silverware and only showed glimpses of his brilliance. The French international midfielder wasn’t helped by injuries and Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick being put in charge as United couldn’t put together a successful team around him. Despite all of that his second spell at United will ultimately go down as a failure.

United confirmed his departure and said the following: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG as a free agent and recent reports suggests a return to Juve is very likely for the World Cup winner (JPW).

June 1 – Frenkie de Jong to United?

It is being reported by Fabrizio Romano that United are in talks with Barcelona over a potential $91 million move for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, 25, wants to stay at Barcelona and wants to play in the Champions League but his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, is now in charge at United. De Jong would be United’s main man in midfield and with Barca having to cut costs if they want to bring in the likes of Robert Lewandowski this summer, it looks like Frenkie de Jong could be one of the assets they won’t want to sell but they have to (JPW).

May 31 – Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Erik ten Hag has been linked with a number of his former Ajax charges, and young center back Jurrien Timber is discussing his future in the face of rumored Man United interest. The 20-year-old Timber is a world-class passer out of the back and is exceptional with the ball at his feet in possession, working his way into promising positions on the pitch. He also a brave shot blocker who is aggressive in pressuring the ball.

“In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor,” Timber said, via Metro. “The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.”

Timber ranks 13th in the Eredivisie when it comes to tackles, settling in at 18th in interceptions. Those numbers are impressive considering how often Ajax held the ball: an eye-popping 62 percent of the time (NM).

