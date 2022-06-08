Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field for the 2022-23 Premier League is set, with Nottingham Forest winning the Championship playoff final to join Fulham and Bournemouth back in the top flight.

[ MORE: Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool this summer ]

Fulham and Bournemouth clinched automatic promotion, as Fulham won the Championship title and the Cherries finish second, two points behind.

On Sunday, Nottingham Forest were 1-0 victors over Huddersfield Town, as Levi Colwill scored the game’s only goal, in the wrong goal.

[ MORE: Leeds sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson ]

Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth over $200 million for each club with parachute payments (funds distributed by PL to relegated clubs to help soften the blow of the financial losses) over the next three seasons if they’re relegated straight back to the second-tier.

That will help keep the clubs among the big boys in the Championship, at the very least, and gives them huge financial security.

Promoted to the Premier League for 2022-23

Fulham (champions), Bournemouth (runners-up), Nottingham Forest (playoff winners)

In the playoff

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the promotion playoff final (RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time since 1999, the Reds will be in the Premier League when the 2022-23 season starts on Aug. 6.

(Luton Town, Sheffield United eliminated in playoff semifinals)

Final EFL Championship table, 2021-22 season

1. Fulham – 90 points GD +63 – PROMOTED AS CHAMPION

2. Bournemouth – 88 points +35 – PROMOTED

——————

3. Huddersfield Town – 82 points +17

4. Nottingham Forest – 80 points +33 – PROMOTED VIA PLAYOFF FINAL

5. Sheffield United – 75 points +8

6. Luton Town – 75 points +18

——————

7. Middlesbrough – 70 points +9

8. Blackburn – 69 points +9

9. Millwall – 69 points +8

10. West Brom – 67 points +7

11. QPR – 66 points +1

12. Coventry City – 64 points +1

Follow @JPW_NBCSports