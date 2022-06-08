Tottenham transfer news: When the 2022-23 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 6, Tottenham Hotspur will also have the UEFA Champions League on their mind, making this a pivotal summer transfer window for Spurs and manager Antonio Conte.

Expect Tottenham to get their transfer business done early in the transfer window, as Conte 1) continues to affect the club’s operating practices under chairman Daniel Levy, and 2) notoriously prefers to have a settled squad for the first day of preseason to begin his meticulous tactical work.

In fact, the signings have already begun with two veterans in the door, brought in to fill very specific roles in the squad for the upcoming season.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Tottenham 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan (free transfer – MORE)

Fraser Forster – Southampton (free transfer)

Out

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta (end of loan)

Tottenham transfer news & rumors, live!

June 8 – CONFIRMED: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out.

June 4 – Tottenham set asking price for Steven Bergwijn amid Ajax interest

According to a report out of Holland, Tottenham are set to demand nearly $27 million from Ajax as the Eredivisie side chases winger Steven Bergwijn. The 24-year-old has thrived at different points in his Spurs career — typically when used as a late-game substitute — but 1) hasn’t proven consistent enough as a starter, and 2) doesn’t quite fit Antonio Conte’s system which requires the three attackers to play more narrow in combination with one another. Spurs paid just over $30 million for Bergwijn in January 2020. (AE)

June 2 – Spurs set sights on Alessandro Bastoni & one more center back

According to a report from well-sourced Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold, Antonio Conte would like to see two center backs signed this summer, with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni priority no. 1. The 23-year-old Italian international (12 caps) made 33 appearances, for Conte, during Inter Milan’s Serie A title-winning season of 2020-21. (Ivan Perisic, who Spurs announced earlier this week, made 32 appearances in the same side.)

Per Gold’s report, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Fenerbahce’s Kim Min-jae are all under consideration to join Conte and, perhaps, Bastoni, in north London. Thus, Conte would feel supremely confident with six reliably tested options for three spots in his 3-4-3 system. Cristian Romero was fantastic down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies shored up the center and left side of defense, and Davinson Sanchez slotted in for the injured Romero to finish the season with three straight clean sheets. (AE)

