The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures will be announced very soon as attention is already switching to next season.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, while below are the answers to the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The Premier League will announce the full fixture list for the 2022-23 season on Thursday June 16, 2022 from 4am ET.

We will have you covered here at ProSoccerTalk and will publish the full schedule as soon as it’s released. And we will of course have more details on where to watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms in due course.

The Premier League fixture computer will decide who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

