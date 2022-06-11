USMNT vs Grenada, live! How to watch, stream, preview, lineups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team moves from friendlies to the CONCACAF Nations League on Friday when Grenada visits Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Friday.

The Yanks have two CNL matches in five days to catch up to the field after El Salvador and Grenada squared off twice in four days, with Grenada picking up a 2-2 draw Tuesday at home following a 3-1 loss in El Salvador on June 4.

Grenada has not won a game in 2021 or 2022, the draw with El Salvador one of just two non-losses (Gibraltar, in Gibraltar, on March 23). The Spice Boys have lost 3-0 to Charlotte FC and 1-0 to Andorra after losing to Panama, Qatar, Honduras, Montserrat, and Antigua and Barbuda dating back to June 4.

With a much tougher El Salvador away test a few days later, there are plenty of reasons to believe Gregg Berhalter might hand chances to his depth following a 0-0 draw with Uruguay and 3-0 win over Morocco.

USMNT vs Grenada: How to watch, TV, start time, live stream

Kickoff: 10pm ET Friday

All-time series leader: Grenada – 0 wins, USA – 3 wins, Draws – 0

Current FIFA rankings: USA – 15th, Grenada – 170th

TV Channel: Unimas, TUDN

Stream: ESPN+

USMNT team news, starting lineup

The Yanks have never lost to Grenada, winning 3-0 and 3-2 in 2004 and 4-0 in 2009. The expectation would normally be for a multi-goal win but the Yanks have to finish their chances, which did not happen against Uruguay,

Gregg Berhalter’s finishers have been on a bit of a feast or famine run in 2022, shut out by Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Uruguay but scoring multiple goals against Honduras, Panama, and Morocco.

The Americans are the reigning Nations League champions after a thrilling, all-timer of an extra-time win over Mexico almost exactly a year ago.

What can we learn from USMNT vs Grenada?

The biggest questions for the Yanks as they prepare for the World Cup are up top and at the back.

Miles Robinson’s achilles injury and Berhalter’s choice to leave John Brooks out of the squad means that there’s a shallower pool of center backs than ever, with Walker Zimmerman proving himself worthy of a starting spot but Chris Richards’ injury keeping him from laying claim to a spot.

Aaron Long has earned two-straight starts. The gritty New York Red Bulls stalwart is an all-hands-on-deck-and-all-heart defender who is limited as a passer. Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) are also in camp and whether we see one next to Zimmerman or both on the pitch versus Grenada will provide further context.

The other question is center forward. Jesus Ferreira earned chances but did not finish them against Morocco and Uruguay, but Grenada should prove an opportunity for a confidence-boost. Haji Wright and Timothy Weah would probably prefer those chances, too, although Weah is a winger for club.

While there isn’t a Brooks-level omission amongst the center forwards, Berhalter still has a pool of them not in camp: Josh Sargent, Daryl Dike, and Ricardo Pepi are the most-mentioned names of a deep group.

