Australia sub keeper makes decisive save to win World Cup berth vs Peru

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne saved Peru’s seventh penalty to send Australia to the 2022 World Cup after a scoreless 120 minutes led to a 6-5 win in penalties on Monday in Qatar.

Pedro Gallese saved Martin Boyle’s opening penalty and Peru took the lead with its first chance. But Luis Advincula struck the post with the Peruvians’ third attempt and it was all square.

The pens went to the seventh round, when a player who only played three minutes of the first 120 minutes got the job done against Alex Valera.

Australia joins Group D for the tournament in Qatar, scrapping for a knockout round berth against Denmark, France, and Tunisia.

The final World Cup berth will be decided Tuesday in Qatar when Costa Rica takes on New Zealand.

Australia coach Graham Arnold subbed Real Sociedad keeper Mathew Ryan after nearly 120 minutes of clean-sheet work, bringing in Sydney FC’s Andrew Redmayne for the high-stakes penalties.

The tight, nervy 120 minutes saw very little true danger with a World Cup berth on the line. Ryan made a single save and a high claim while Peruvian counterpart Pedro Gallese made two saves, two claims, and a punch.

There were 21 shots in regulation with just three going on target. Penalties provided a much better chance to put the ball on frame.

