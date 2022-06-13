Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds will likely have a busy summer ahead as the Liverpool transfer news will focus on some key departures and who could replace them.

With Sadio Mane wanting to leave and Mohamed Salah still not agreeing a new contract, two of Liverpool’s main stars could leave Anfield this summer. That means that Klopp and his famous recruitment team will have to act fast, and big, to potentially replace two superstars.

The Reds came so close to the quadruple in 2021-22 so improving this squad will not be easy but plenty of fringe players are expected to move on and Liverpool will be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on this summer as they try and overtake Manchester City to win the Premier League title in 2022-23.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Liverpool transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Liverpool 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Fabio Carvalho – Fulham ($8 million)

Out

Divock Origi (end of contract)

Loris Karius (end of contract)

Liverpool transfer news, live!

June 12 – Liverpool set to sign Darwin Nunez for club-record $105 million

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool looks to be close to completion, as the Uruguayan ace is reportedly on his way to Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 22-year-old Benfica star has agreed a six-year contact at Liverpool and the Premier League giants have also agreed a transfer fee with his current club. Per the report, Liverpool will pay Benfica a guaranteed $84 million and could pay up to another $21 million in add-ons. After being on international duty with Uruguay over the last few weeks, Nunez left Uruguay’s camp and has flown to Madrid, Spain and is set to travel to England to complete his medical and sign the contract on Monday.

Darwin Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and is a rising star in world soccer. His aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around once they identify a player they want to sign and Nunez ticks all of the boxes Jurgen Klopp wants from a striker. This deal make so much sense it’s almost too perfect of a fit. (JPW)

June 8 – Reds ready to break their transfer record for Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp could bring Uruguayan center forward Darwin Nunez to Anfield as the Reds continue to spend as much as much as the next guy. The 22-year-old Nunez is going to cost significantly more than Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland, who had a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

Liverpool paid Southampton $94 million to acquire Virgil van Dijk. Benfica’s asking price for Nunez is said to start at $106 million, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid among those also in the discussion and capable of raising the fee. Reports out of Portugal say that Liverpool has met that $106 million fee. (NM)

June 7 – Liverpool lose Aurelien Tchouameni race as Real Madrid seal $107-million deal

Liverpool were reportedly one of three clubs in the final running for Aurelien Tchouameni, but the 22-year-old Monaco midfielder is likely headed to Real Madrid after the reigning European champions got the best of the Reds once more. It’ll be $85 million upfront, with the remaining $22 million available through add-ons. (AE)

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

May 31 – Darwin Nunez on Liverpool’s radar

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is a target for the Reds this summer. After a superb season at Benfica the center forward is a wanted man as Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and several of Europe’s top clubs are chasing his signature. With Sadio Mane looking to be on his way out and question marks over the future of Mohamed Salah, Klopp may need to strengthen this attack this summer. After bringing in Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota over the last 12 months, Liverpool have strength in-depth but Nunez would give them something very different in attack with his hold-up play, runs in-behind and ability to run the channels from a central position. (JPW)

