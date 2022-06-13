Man City’s going to have some new faces in the fold and familiar names out in the cold as it embarks upon a trek to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

Fernandinho is gone and Oleksandr Zinchenko should follow, while Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are the players headed to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Will the new pieces help Man City keep hold of the Premier League and chase down the final jewel in its infinity gauntlet, the Champions League title?

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man United | Arsenal ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester City transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester City 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund ($80 million – MORE)

Out

Fernandinho (end of contract)

Manchester City transfer news, live!

June 10 – Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus wants a move to another Premier League team. He has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham are also said to be interested. With Erling Haaland (see below) coming in, Jesus won’t be first-choice at City and he has been very good, consistently, over the last five years. However, the 25-year-old would be the main man up top at Arsenal and surely that appeals to him rather than signing for another club where he is the back-up forward, like he was at City after being in the shadows of Sergio Aguero season after season.

Gabriel Jesus’ gonna join a Premier League club this summer – and not Real Madrid, as explained two days ago. More to follow soon. ⏳🇧🇷 #MCFC Gabriel will leave Man City for sure, no changes expected. ⤵️ https://t.co/95u6gpqMRc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

June 10 – Erling Haaland is on his way

The journey continues, as Erling Haaland posts a photo of himself wearing a Man City shirt as a kid ahead of his move to City which will be completed on July 1. Previously City had agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for his signature and it is believed that personal terms with Haaland would not be a problem to negotiate. It appears that is all sorted now. Erling’s father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City and Haaland will follow in his dad’s footsteps in playing for the Premier League. However, this Haaland will spearhead City’s attack rather than mop up in midfield. (JPW)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 2 – Marc Cucurella to Man City He might’ve been Brighton and Hove Albion’s signing of the season, but will Marc Cucurella’s stay at the Amex Stadium be limited to one campaign? Spanish outlet El Desmarque says that a deal to bring the ex-Barcelona left back to the Etihad Stadium. City needs help on that side with Benjamin Mendy in deep legal trouble and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to find a new home. Cucurella was fantastic in the Premier League and will likely have grown up admiring Barca hero Pep Guardiola. For $40 million, this makes some sense as Brighton would be taking a step back at the position but be able to use a $20 million-plus profit in reinvesting in the position (or finding that center forward/finisher that would take its attack to the next level). (NM)

Follow @NicholasMendola