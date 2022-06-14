Darwin Nunez deal is done; Liverpool will pay up to $105 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool is official, and Jurgen Klopp is glowing over his new Uruguayan ace.

The 22-year-old sealed his expensive deal to Anfield on Tuesday, a deal that could rise to $105 million with add-ons as Liverpool continues to spend in a bid to keep pace with Manchester City.

Nunez scored 34 goals across all competitions for Benfica last season and he’s just 22 years old. Jurgen Klopp says there’s room to grow.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better,” Klopp said. “That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club.”

Per reports, Liverpool will pay Benfica a guaranteed $84 million and could pay up to another $21 million in add-ons.

After being on international duty with Uruguay over the last few weeks, Nunez left Uruguay’s camp and traveled to England to complete his medical and sign a contract.

What is Nunez all about?

The Benfica and Uruguay star has had a host of suitors across Europe thanks to his prolific season with the Portuguese giants which saw him star in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, where they eventually lost to Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and is a rising star in world soccer.

His aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (at least for next season) up top.

Liverpool don’t mess around when they close in on buying a player and with Manchester United, Real Madrid and others pushing hard to sign Nunez, his heart seemed set on a switch to Anfield.

How will Liverpool’s forward line look going forward?

With the futures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah uncertain, plus Roberto Firmino coming towards the end of his career and Divock Origi already out, Liverpool need to revamp their attacking lineup.

Nunez will play centrally with Luis Diaz on the left and perhaps Diogo Jota on the right (if Salah also leaves this summer).

Long-term that is a very good forward line and Diaz and Nunez are both perfect replacements for Firmino and Mane in those roles for Liverpool.

Liverpool will need a star replacement for Salah but Klopp’s hope is that Nunez and Diaz will become his next go-to guys in attack.

