England routed at home by Hungary; Nations League relegation fear is real

England faces relegation from the UEFA Nations League following a blowout loss to Hungary at the Molineux in Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

The winless Three Lions are stuck at two points through four matches and have lost both matches against Hungary in League A.

Now it’ll take results at Italy and home to Germany — at least one needs to be a multi-goal win — in order to climb out of the basement and avoid relegation to League B.

The Three Lions have scored just one goal through their four UNL matches, an 88th-minute Harry Kane penalty to rescue a point from a 1-1 draw with Germany at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

England trailed 1-0 at the break but it was 3-0 through a Roland Sallai brace when John Stones saw his second yellow card of the game with eight minutes left. Daniel Gazdag scored in the 89th minute to put a humbling 4-0 score line on the board in a home match for Gareth Southgate’s men.

What’s going wrong for England?

An inexperienced England was out-played at home. As Southgate said, once things started going awry they really snowballed at the Molineux.

Aaron Ramsdale, Marc Guehi, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, and Conor Gallagher were among the unusual and/or young players to start the match, as Declan Rice, Jack Grealish, Jordan Pickford, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling were on the bench.

But England had 69 percent of the ball and took 10 of the game’s 16 shots. This is a worrying time for Three Lions fanatics but the fact of the matter is that Southgate’s earned a lot of faith. While a relegation would be embarrassing, there are worse places on the schedule — Read: Qatar, November — for a slump.

Gareth Southgate: “We picked a young team with energy & when the game went against them it looked that way. That’s my responsibility… I’ve just said to the players, I’ve tried to balance looking at new players, rest players who are stronger & experienced. Chastening experience.” — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 14, 2022

