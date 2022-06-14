Manchester United transfer news: Manchester United transfer news is always a busy industry in the summer months and this summer will see it at full volume as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to expedite the Red Devils’ return to table relevance.

The ex-Ajax and PEC Zwolle boss has put emphasis on United returning to the UEFA Champions League as soon as possible, and its beleaguered unit is going to need a lot of upgrades to move from sixth to the top four after finishing 13 points behind Tottenham last season.

There will be no consulting Ralf Rangnick, at least not anymore, and perhaps that’s a good thing after United’s interim manager got very little achieved and arguably saw his team quit on its season goals with weeks left in the season. Rangnick is now managing the Austrian national team.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Manchester United transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Manchester United 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings In None (yet) Out Paul Pogba (end of contract)

Nemanja Matic – Roma (free transfer)

Juan Mata (end of contract)

Edinson Cavani (end of contract)

Jesse Lingard (end of contract)

Lee Grant (end of contract)

June 14 – Nemanja Matic rejoins Jose Mourinho (again) at Roma

For the third time in his career, Nemanja Matic has signed to play for Jose Mourinho, this time at Roma, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract and will presumably slot straight into defensive midfield for 36 of 38 games next season. (AE)

June 12 – Manchester United keeping close eye on Robert Lewandowski

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United are keen on signing Robert Lewandowski, if his dream move to Barcelona doesn’t work out. Lewandowski, 33, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he has one year left on his current contract with the German giants. However, Barcelona have yet to agree a fee with Bayern and given the financial restrictions on the Spanish giants it appears it may take some time for them to offload players and sort out their finances to bring Lewandowski in.

With that in mind, United are lurking in the background as they aim to give the Polish superstar an alternative. Per the report, United are absolutely fine with paying Lewandowski $500,000 per week and the transfer fee to Bayern will be no issue.

Is this the kind of player Erik ten Hag and United really need as they try and rebuild?

There’s no doubt Lewandowski will score over 20 goals a season (at least) but United have brought in the likes of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years and have failed to get the best out of both of them. Ronaldo had success last season but can he and Lewandowski start up top and be successful in the kind of possession based, free-flowing and flexible team Erik ten Hag wants to create? If United sign Lewandowski then it seems like just another short-term flashy signing they hope will wow people rather than actually creating a team which can compete. That’s not disrespecting Lewandowski, who is a phenomenal player, but the fact that United seem to be seriously linked with another signing like this shows that they still don’t really know what they are or what they want to become. (JPW)

June 10 – Opening bid for Frenkie de Jong turned down

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have had a bid turned down by Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has said he’s happy to stay at Barca but the Spanish giants need to cut costs to bring in new players this summer and it seems like Frenkie de Jong is their most valuable asset. This is going to be the saga of the summer.

Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Barcelona have turned down this opening bid – but clubs remain in contact. De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. pic.twitter.com/UlW7NurAAi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

June 10 – Red Devils confirm departures from senior side, academy

Manchester United have confirmed that Edinson Cavani, Lee Grant, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have all left as their contracts have expired. Three academy products will leave as D’Mani Mellor, Reece Devine and Connor Stanley are all now out of contract. Paul McShane will continue his coaching role after retiring from playing, while young goalkeeper Paul Woolston was forced to retire in March through injury but United say ‘he continues to stay in close contact with the club as he begins the next stage of his career.’

You can already hear the United fans saying ‘those are the departures… where are the incomings?’ Rome wasn’t build in a day, folks.

June 9 – Man Utd has interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain

There have not been a ton of Liverpool to Manchester United transfers over the years, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly “desperate” to leave Anfield and the Red Devils have interest In the player.

That is if Liverpool would consider a smaller fee for the 28-year-old, who came up with Southampton before moving to Arsenal. He scored three times with three assists in just over 1500 minutes for Liverpool.

“The Ox” barely saw any minutes once the calendar turned to 2022 and United is going to need help in the midfield. Could a $15 million purchase be a savvy bit of relatively low-risk, high-reward stuff from United? (NM)

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Man United, Chelsea

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)

June 1 – Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

As expected, Paul Pogba will leave United on a free transfer (for the second time) this summer. Pogba, 29, signed for United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record $112 million fee. However, after winning the League Cup and Europa League titles in his first season back at Old Trafford, Pogba failed to help United land any more silverware and only showed glimpses of his brilliance. The French international midfielder wasn’t helped by injuries and Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick being put in charge as United couldn’t put together a successful team around him. Despite all of that his second spell at United will ultimately go down as a failure.

United confirmed his departure and said the following: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.”

Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG as a free agent and recent reports suggests a return to Juve is very likely for the World Cup winner. (JPW)

June 1 – Frenkie de Jong to United?

It is being reported by Fabrizio Romano that United are in talks with Barcelona over a potential $91 million move for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, 25, wants to stay at Barcelona and wants to play in the Champions League but his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, is now in charge at United. De Jong would be United’s main man in midfield and with Barca having to cut costs if they want to bring in the likes of Robert Lewandowski this summer, it looks like Frenkie de Jong could be one of the assets they won’t want to sell but they have to. (JPW)

May 31 – Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Erik ten Hag has been linked with a number of his former Ajax charges, and young center back Jurrien Timber is discussing his future in the face of rumored Man United interest. The 20-year-old Timber is a world-class passer out of the back and is exceptional with the ball at his feet in possession, working his way into promising positions on the pitch. He also a brave shot blocker who is aggressive in pressuring the ball.

“In the end, my gut feeling will be the deciding factor,” Timber said, via Metro. “The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you’re not going to play there, it’s better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club.”

Timber ranks 13th in the Eredivisie when it comes to tackles, settling in at 18th in interceptions. Those numbers are impressive considering how often Ajax held the ball: an eye-popping 62 percent of the time. (NM)

