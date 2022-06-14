World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.
Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?
Following the 2022 World Cup draw on Friday, odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kickoff times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
World Cup odds – group stage winners
Group A
Netherlands -160
Senegal +370
Ecuador +380
Qatar +2400
Group B
England -240
USA +700
Iran +1100
TBD
Group C
Argentina -195
Poland +410
Mexico +440
Saudi Arabia +3800
Group D
France -250
Denmark +310
Tunisia +1700
TBD
Group E
Spain -115
Germany +115
Japan +1300
TBD
Group F
Belgium -160
Croatia +290
Morocco +600
Canada +1300
Group G
Brazil -220
Switzerland +450
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1400
Group H
Portugal -160
Uruguay +260
South Korea +900
Ghana +1200
World Cup 2022 odds – winners
Brazil +500
France +600
England +650
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Argentina +1000
Belgium +1200
Netherlands +1300
Portugal +1400
Denmark +2500
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Switzerland +8000
Senegal +8000
Mexico +12500
USA +12500
Poland +12500
Canada +12500
Serbia +15000
Wales +20000
Cameroon +20000
Ecuador +20000
Peru +20000
Tunisia +20000
Qatar +25000
Ukraine +25000
Ghana +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +25000
Morocco +30000
Scotland +30000
Australia +50000
Iran +50000
Saudi Arabia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
New Zealand +200000