World Cup playoffs live: How to watch, stream, start time

By Jun 14, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

The final spot for the 2022 World Cup will be decided Tuesday, as the World Cup playoffs take center stage in Qatar.

[ MORE: Full 2022 World Cup schedule ]

Australia got the first spot when substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne played hero in penalties to defy Peru a spot in Qatar. Now Costa Rica vs New Zealand will decide team No. 32 at the 2022 World Cup.

The final intercontinental playoffs may be just as epic, as an intense 90 minutes (or longer) awaits us.

Costa Rica will be the favorite but New Zealand is looking to make just a third-ever appearance — their other two were in 1982 and 2010 — at the tournament.

Los Ticos finished fourth in CONCACAF qualifying (just one place below the USMNT, with whom they finished level on points) and are ranked 31st in the world, 70 places higher than New Zealand.

Based on their world ranking alone, this should be a walk in the park for Costa Rica. But we all know it doesn’t work like that. At all.

Below are full details on how to watch the World Cup playoffs live on Telemundo Deportes, the official Spanish language home of the 2022 World Cup in the United States of America.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 odds
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
FIFA
History made as FIFA picks 6 female referees, assistants for men’s...

World Cup playoffs live! How to watch, start time, dates

Australia vs Peru

Date: Monday, June 13
Time: 2pm ET kick off
Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar
TV channel: NBC Universo, Telemundo
Score/recap: Peru 0-0 (5-6 pens) Australia
Online: Watch full match repla via Peacock

Costa Rica vs New Zealand

Date: Tuesday, June 14
Time: 2pm ET kick off
Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar
TV channel: NBC Universo, Telemundo
Online: Watch online via Peacock