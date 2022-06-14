Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final spot for the 2022 World Cup will be decided Tuesday, as the World Cup playoffs take center stage in Qatar.

Australia got the first spot when substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne played hero in penalties to defy Peru a spot in Qatar. Now Costa Rica vs New Zealand will decide team No. 32 at the 2022 World Cup.

The final intercontinental playoffs may be just as epic, as an intense 90 minutes (or longer) awaits us.

Costa Rica will be the favorite but New Zealand is looking to make just a third-ever appearance — their other two were in 1982 and 2010 — at the tournament.

Los Ticos finished fourth in CONCACAF qualifying (just one place below the USMNT, with whom they finished level on points) and are ranked 31st in the world, 70 places higher than New Zealand.

Based on their world ranking alone, this should be a walk in the park for Costa Rica. But we all know it doesn’t work like that. At all.

Below are full details on how to watch the World Cup playoffs live on Telemundo Deportes, the official Spanish language home of the 2022 World Cup in the United States of America.

World Cup playoffs live! How to watch, start time, dates

Australia vs Peru

Date: Monday, June 13

Time: 2pm ET kick off

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar

TV channel: NBC Universo, Telemundo

Score/recap: Peru 0-0 (5-6 pens) Australia

Online: Watch full match repla via Peacock

Costa Rica vs New Zealand

Date: Tuesday, June 14

Time: 2pm ET kick off

Location: Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar

TV channel: NBC Universo, Telemundo

Online: Watch online via Peacock

