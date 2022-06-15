Four USMNT youths, nine Premier League players on Golden Boy shortlist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Valencia youngster Yunus Musah and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna have returned to the Golden Boy Award shortlist, where he’s joined by two USMNT teammates as U.S. Soccer grows its representation to four players on the list.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Joe Scally and Bayern Munich’s Malik Tillman also make the list, a year after Musah and Reyna were joined by Roma’s Bryan Reynolds on Tuttosport‘s list of the top 100 players under the age of 21 in European men’s football.

There are no other CONCACAF players on the list, though Spezia’s French youth international Janis Antiste is eligible for Martinique. But there are are plenty of familiar names on the list, like Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

As for Premier League representation, for sure. View the full list and vote, here

Premier League players on Golden Boy shortlist

Brighton: Kacper Kozlowski

Leeds: Joe Gelhardt

Liverpool: Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho

Man City: Yan Couto

Manchester United: Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga

Tottenham Hotspur: Pape Sarr

Wolves: Ki-Jana Hoever

