With just one more international window in September before the World Cup, it is time to update and release the 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling a little in recent Nations League games and friendlies with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

Schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location: Qatar

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup Rankings – June 12, 2022

32. Australia/Peru – Even

31. Tunisia – Even

30. Costa Rica/New Zealand – Even

29. Ghana – Even

28. Saudi Arabia – Even

27. Qatar – Even

26. Japan – Down 1

25. Cameroon – Up 1

24. Iran – Even

23. Canada – Even

22. Morocco – Down 5

21. Poland – Down 1

20. Wales – Up 2

19. Mexico – Down 1

18. Ecuador – Up 1

17. Serbia – Up 4

16. USA – Down 1

15. South Korea – Up 1

14. Croatia – Even

13. Switzerland – Down 1

12. Senegal – Up 1

11. Denmark – Down 2

10. Uruguay – Up 1

9. Netherlands – Down 1

8. Portugal – Up 2

7. Spain – Even

6. England – Down 3

5. Germany – Even

4. Belgium – Down 2

3. Argentina – Up 3

2. France – Up 2

1. Brazil – Even

