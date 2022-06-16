All ‘Big Six’ fixtures in the 2022-23 Premier League schedule

From the Manchester derby to the one in North London, the Premier League fixture list always jumps up a notch when a fixture features one of the traditional ‘Big Six’: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.
While there are, of course, other huge fixtures including the Merseyside derby, the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace, and the potentially-awakened Nottingham Forest and Leicester City scrap, the focus is often on “the big boys” when they’re drawn against each other on a Premier League matchday.
[ MORE: Complete list of Premier League fixtures ]
The first such match of the 2022-23 campaign comes August 13 when Chelsea meets Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and the titillating tilts roll all the way through the season’s penultimate matchday when the Blues visit Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Who has it rough? Man United is the first team to have staged two of the above matches and has two top-six scraps in four October days and has the same thing happen later in the season, when Arsenal also deals with such congestion.
Read on to see when the probable title-shaking matches hit your screens between early August and late May during the 2022-23 Premier League schedule.
Saturday 13 August
Chelsea v Spurs
Saturday 20 August
Man Utd v Liverpool
Saturday 3 September
Man Utd v Arsenal
Saturday 10 September
Man City v Spurs
Saturday 17 September
Chelsea v Liverpool
Saturday 1 October
Man City v Man Utd
Saturday 8 October
Arsenal v Liverpool
Saturday 15 October
Liverpool v Man City
Tuesday 18 October
19:45 Arsenal v Man City
Wednesday 19 October
20:00 Man Utd v Spurs
Saturday 22 October
Chelsea v Man Utd
Saturday 5 November
Chelsea v Arsenal
Spurs v Liverpool
Monday 2 January
Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 14 January
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Arsenal
Saturday 21 January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Liverpool v Chelsea
Saturday 4 February
Spurs v Man City
Saturday 25 February
Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Liverpool v Man Utd
Saturday 1 April
Man City v Liverpool
Saturday 8 April
Liverpool v Arsenal
Saturday 22 April
Man Utd v Chelsea
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
Wednesday 26 April
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
Arsenal v Chelsea
Liverpool v Spurs
Saturday 20 May
Man City v Chelsea