All ‘Big Six’ fixtures in the 2022-23 Premier League schedule

From the Manchester derby to the one in North London, the Premier League fixture list always jumps up a notch when a fixture features one of the traditional ‘Big Six’: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

While there are, of course, other huge fixtures including the Merseyside derby, the M23 derby between Brighton and Crystal Palace, and the potentially-awakened Nottingham Forest and Leicester City scrap, the focus is often on “the big boys” when they’re drawn against each other on a Premier League matchday.

Complete list of Premier League fixtures

The first such match of the 2022-23 campaign comes August 13 when Chelsea meets Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and the titillating tilts roll all the way through the season’s penultimate matchday when the Blues visit Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Who has it rough? Man United is the first team to have staged two of the above matches and has two top-six scraps in four October days and has the same thing happen later in the season, when Arsenal also deals with such congestion.

Read on to see when the probable title-shaking matches hit your screens between early August and late May during the 2022-23 Premier League schedule.

Saturday 13 August

Chelsea v Spurs

Saturday 20 August

Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 3 September

Man Utd v Arsenal

Saturday 10 September

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 17 September

Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 1 October

Man City v Man Utd

Saturday 8 October

Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday 15 October

Liverpool v Man City

Tuesday 18 October

19:45 Arsenal v Man City

Wednesday 19 October

20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 22 October

Chelsea v Man Utd

Saturday 5 November

Chelsea v Arsenal

Spurs v Liverpool

Monday 2 January

Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Arsenal

Saturday 21 January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Liverpool v Chelsea

Saturday 4 February

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 25 February

Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Liverpool v Man Utd

Saturday 1 April

Man City v Liverpool

Saturday 8 April

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 22 April

Man Utd v Chelsea

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

Wednesday 26 April

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

Arsenal v Chelsea

Liverpool v Spurs

Saturday 20 May

Man City v Chelsea

