We are all set for a very busy summer of transfer activity, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months.

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

With Erling Haaland already signing for Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG (for now), plus Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah potentially leaving Liverpool — and plenty of other superstars in demand and contemplating moves — this feels like it will be a summer like no other.

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Transfer news live today! Ins and outs from the summer window, so far…

June 15 – Mane closes in on Bayern move, joining Gravenberch

Liverpool is awaiting a fresh bid from Bayern Munich for star winger Sadio Mane, as reports claim the Senegalese has agreed to terms with Germany’s serial champions.

Mane, 29, has been linked to Bayern for some time and Fabrizio Romano says that it’ll be a three-year contract for the forward.

Liverpool has signed Darwin Nunez this summer and added Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota last season to reinvigorate its attack. This asks more questions of Mohamed Salah, who is entering the final year of his deal at Anfield.

One person who won’t be coming to Anfield is Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch, who turned down Manchester United and others for a move to the Allianz Arena.

Now who could be on the way out of Bayern? We know Robert Lewandowski is hoping to leave, but there’s still a lot of attacking talent on the Bavarians’ roster (NM).

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready – talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted.

June 14 – Spurs agree fee to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Tottenham midfield is in desperate need of a two-way workhorse, and it appears Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have found their man after reportedly agreeing a $30-million transfer fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for star midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old Mali international has been a standout star in Graham Potter’s side for four seasons now, with frequent speculation that he would be poached by one of the top-six sides. (AE)

June 13 – Manchester City unveils Erling Haaland

No one was keeping it a secret, but Manchester City has now told the world that Erling Haaland has agreed terms to a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

Haaland brings a silly and prolific goal-scoring mark to the club where his father Alfie played from 2000-2003.

Erling was born in 2000 so won’t have too many memories of his dad in a sky blue shirt, but he’s expected to make an instant impact on a team who badly needed a center forward.

And he admits he’s a fan of club.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. I like the style. I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.”

One thing we still don’t know? Haaland’s shirt number. It seems like that could be a clue that Gabriel Jesus, the club’s current No. 9, is headed for a new home this summer (NM).

June 13 – Arsenal signs Marquinhos (not that one)

The Gunners have nabbed a big name… for the future (maybe).

This Marquinhos is decidedly not the 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defensive wonder, but a 19-year-old is coming to North London from Sao Paolo in Brazil.

The younger Marquinhos made his senior debut in the Summer of 2021 and will be a project for the future at Arsenal (NM).

June 12 – Manchester United keeping close eye on Robert Lewandowski

A report from The Sun states that Manchester United are keen on signing Robert Lewandowski, if his dream move to Barcelona doesn’t work out. Lewandowski, 33, has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he has one year left on his current contract with the German giants. However, Barcelona have yet to agree a fee with Bayern and given the financial restrictions on the Spanish giants it appears it may take some time for them to offload players and sort out their finances to bring Lewandowski in.

With that in mind, United are lurking in the background as they aim to give the Polish superstar an alternative. Per the report, United are absolutely fine with paying Lewandowski $500,000 per week and the transfer fee to Bayern will be no issue.

Is this the kind of player Erik ten Hag and United really need as they try and rebuild?

There’s no doubt Lewandowski will score over 20 goals a season (at least) but United have brought in the likes of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years and have failed to get the best out of both of them. Ronaldo had success last season but can he and Lewandowski start up top and be successful in the kind of possession based, free-flowing and flexible team Erik ten Hag wants to create? If United sign Lewandowski then it seems like just another short-term flashy signing they hope will wow people rather than actually creating a team which can compete. That’s not disrespecting Lewandowski, who is a phenomenal player, but the fact that United seem to be seriously linked with another signing like this shows that they still don’t really know what they are or what they want to become. (JPW)

June 11 – Tottenham interested in signing Richarlison

A report from The Athletic states that Tottenham are interested in signing Richarlison and are willing to pay $65 million for the Everton and Brazil star. However, the report goes on to state that Everton want more than that fee for their star forward. The 25-year-old has previously stated that he has spoken to Everton and Frank Lampard about his future but didn’t reveal what was said. Both Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be keen on signing Richarlison, who has scored 38 Premier League goals in 135 appearances for the Toffees. His contract runs out in the summer of 2024 and this window represents the maximum value Everton would get for him if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Would Richarlison to Tottenham make sense? He probably wouldn’t be first-choice as Heung-min Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski would start in the three positions up top. That said, Antonio Conte is going to want to rotate his squad a lot more next season as Spurs are in the Champions League. Richarlison would be a top quality ‘next man up’ for that front three and would likely start at least 20-25 games a season in all competitions. Playing in the right team and getting chances on a plate, he would score a lot. He also really fits in well with Antonio Conte’s philosophy as he works hard, runs the channels and can play up top on his own or as underneath a striker or out wide. (JPW)

June 11 – Arsenal keen on Raphinha

We know that Arsenal are prioritizing the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer, but according to The Telegraph they also have more than one eye on Raphinha. The Leeds and Brazil winger, 25, has just two years left on his contract at Elland Road and he’s widely expected to leave this summer. Barcelona, Liverpool and many other teams have been linked with Raphinha in the past but there’s be no movement even though his agent (former Portugal legend Deco) has repeatedly discussed his client moving on soon.

Would this be a good move for Arsenal? They already have a lot of similar players to Raphinha and strengthening in midfield and up top (ahem, Tielemans and Jesus) should be their priority. If Raphinha is still available after that then he’s worth looking at but is he want Arsenal need? They have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli around in the attacking midfield roles and this seems like it would be a luxury signing and a little unnecessary. But if the price is right (around $61 million is the asking price) his quality is undoubted. (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February. Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers.

June 11 – Real Madrid complete signing of Aurelien Tchouameni in deal worth up to $105 million

Reigning European and Spanish champions Real Madrid are wasting no time in strengthening their ridiculous strong squad, as they’ve splashed out an initial $85 million (which could rise to $105 million including add-ons) to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The French international, 22, is regarded as one of the top defensive midfielders in the game and his move to Real sets them up very nicely to replace Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos when that legendary trio decides to call time on their careers. Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are a sensational midfield trio for Real’s future and this addition saw Real beat all of the top clubs in Europe to his signature. What a talent he is. (JPW)

June 10 – Spurs lead race for Djed Spence

A report from the Guardian’s Will Unwin states that Tottenham are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Middlesbrough right back Djed Spence (who excellent on loan at Nottingham Forest last season and was a huge part of their promotion to the Premier League) with the fee expected to be around $24.6 million. Spence, 21, has been chased by several Premier League clubs and teams across Europe as his attacking display down the right flank caused PL sides all kinds of problems in Forest’s FA Cup run this season.

Antonio Conte currently has Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his main right wing-back options but Spence is a rising star and the England U21 defender will push hard for a starting spot this season if he does move to Spurs. The former Arsenal academy product is heading back to the other half of north London, it seems. Meanwhile, Conte is building a very solid squad after adding Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster early in the summer window. (JPW)

June 10 – Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus wants a move to another Premier League team. He has been linked with Arsenal, while Tottenham are also said to be interested. With Erling Haaland (see below) coming in, Jesus won’t be first-choice at City and he has been very good, consistently, over the last five years. However, the 25-year-old would be the main man up top at Arsenal and surely that appeals to him rather than signing for another club where he is the back-up forward, like he was at City after being in the shadows of Sergio Aguero season after season.

June 10 – Quartet leave Everton as free agents

Cenk Tosun, Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Gylfi Sigurdsson have all left Everton as their contracts have expired. Delph and Kenny played pretty big roles in keeping Everton in the Premier League under Frank Lampard last season. There will be an almighty freshening up of the squad at Goodison Park this summer and that is badly needed given the roster of players who are remnants of Ronald Koeman, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benitez. (JPW)

June 10 – Liverpool frontrunners to sign Darwin Nunez

A report from The Athletic states that Darwin Nunez has decided he wants to sign for Liverpool and there is an agreement in place between the club and the player. The Benfica and Uruguay star, 22, has a host of suitors across Europe thanks to his prolific season with the Portuguese giants which saw him star in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal where they lost to Liverpool. Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and with the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah uncertain, plus Roberto Firmino coming towards the end of his career and Divock Origi already out, Liverpool need to revamp their attacking lineup.

Per the report, Liverpool would have to pay a club-record $106 million to sign Nunez. The Reds spend big when they want to and that worked out well in the case of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Nunez is a rising star in world soccer and his aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around when they close in on buying a player and with Manchester United, Real Madrid and others pushing hard to sign Nunez, it seems like his heart is set on a switch to Anfield. (JPW)

June 8 – West Ham still pursuing Jesse Lingard, willing to sell Said Benrahma

West Ham reportedly remain in hot pursuit of Jesse Lingard, who is set to be a free agent when his Manchester United contract expires on June 30, as David Moyes appears set to finally land his top target after months of coveting the 29-year-old. In other West Ham transfer news, Moyes is ready to offload Said Benrahma after a disappointing first two seasons at the London Stadium. West Ham paid Brentford $40 million for the Algerian winger. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition

June 8 – Everton agree deal to sign James Tarkowski from relegated Burnley

James Tarkowski won’t be joining Burnley in the EFL Championship following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, as the 29-year-old center back has reportedly agreed a contract with Everton, who were very nearly relegated themselves this season. Tarkowski’s contract is set to expire on June 30, so he’ll move to Goodison Park without a transfer fee involved. Tarkowski has been at Burnley since January of 2016, when he moved from Brentford, who he previously joined when they were in League One, before winning promotion in his first season at the club, for just under $4 million. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Red Bull Salzburg right back Rasmus Kristensen

Jesse Marsch has been reunited with another former Red Bull Salzburg star, with Leeds announcing on Wednesday their signing of Danish international Rasmus Kristensen. The 24-year-old joined Salzburg the same summer that Marsch took over, in 2019. Kristensen is, of course, the second former Salzburg player to re-join Marsch at Leeds, after USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson signed last month. According to a report from Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund and Brentford were also in the mix to sign Kristensen. (AE)

"Others wanted him, including teams in the Champions League, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world"

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together. (AE)

June 1 – Manchester United “in talks with Barcelona” over signing Frenkie de Jong

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in direct talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old has spoken over the last few days and says he’s keen to stay at Barca and wants to play in the Champions League. However, it is believed that De Jong may be sold as Barcelona need to get him, and others, off the wage bill in order to fund a move for Robert Lewandowski. The price tag is over $91 million for Frenkie de Jong and he would be the man that Erik ten Hag builds his new-look Manchester United around. If United can pull off this deal it would be a huge coup but is seems like FDJ has reservations. (JPW)

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues.

June 1 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina linked with Chelsea

Slonina, 18, has been tracked by some of the top clubs in Europe and it is believed that Chelsea and Real Madrid are going head-to-head to sign the young Chicago Fire goalkeeper. Slonina is currently with the USMNT and the dual-national turned down a call-up to the Polish national team last month. Would this be a good move for him? He’d certainly head out on loan somewhere in Europe for a few years and as long as he’s playing regularly somewhere in a top European league, that would be great news for the USMNT. (JPW)

May 31 – DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on two-year deal

Croatian star Ivan Perisic, 33, has signed a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024. He worked with Antonio Conte at Inter and the experienced wide player will bring a winning mentality and quality to Tottenham’s squad. Here we focus on where Perisic will fit in at Tottenham, as this signing suggests that Conte is getting to sign the players he wants this summer. After leading Spurs back to the Champions League, this is no more than the Italian coach deserves. (JPW)

"I'm really excited to start with the Spurs family" Watch Ivan Perišić's first interview as a Spurs player!

May 31 – Tottenham want Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Spurs are very interested in 21-year-old right back/right wing-back Djed Spence. The Middlesbrough player excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, as he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals and promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Per the report, Spence is very interested in working with Antonio Conte and Spurs’ technical director Fabio Paratici has watched Spence closely this season. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle, Brentford and Forest are all trying to sign him permanently too. Spurs have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as their current right back options but Spence would push both for a starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Well then. Sadio Mane appears to have played his final game for Liverpool. Mane, 30, has one year on his contract and he said he would reveal his decision on whether or not he wanted to stay at Liverpool following the Champions League final. Yours truly was waiting for Mane in the mixed zone after the final in Paris but he didn’t appear, but now multiple reports say he wants to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be his next destination. Per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern are negotiating a price for Mane. What a few years he’s had at Liverpool and if he does leave then this is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. (JPW).

May 31 – Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants out to move on from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich and he’s really pushing hard for that move to Barcelona, isn’t he? Here are more details on what the Polish striker has been saying as the goal machine has won everything he can at Bayern and surely they’ll let him move on as he has just one year left on his current contract. What a fit he would be at Barca. (JPW)

