After the takeover of the west London club was finally completed the Chelsea transfer news has gone into overdrive as Thomas Tuchel aims to reshape his squad this summer.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Given all of the uncertainty around the ownership situation at Chelsea, things have been quiet in terms of incomings. Not now.

With Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger and the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku all expected to move on, we can expect a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Liverpool | Tottenham | Man United | Man City | Arsenal ]

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Chelsea transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Chelsea 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

None (yet)

Out

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid (free transfer)

Andreas Christensen (end of contract)

Danny Drinkwater (end of contract)

Chelsea transfer news today, live!

June 19 – Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling

The Blues are getting going in the transfer market and a report from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports states that Chelsea want to sign Raheem Sterling. Per the report, it would take a bid of over $73 million for City to let Sterling go this summer. The England forward, still just 27 years old, is out of contract next summer and it seems like he could be set for a move this summer.

Would this be a good move for Chelsea, and Sterling? It seems like a pretty good fit and if Chelsea can drive down the price a little, they will go all-in for Sterling. That said, City could be selling to potential title rivals so they will want a big transfer fee.

Sterling is not really and out-and-out winger and Tuchel doesn’t like to play with pure wingers in his 3-4-2-1 system. He would be very good on the left of the two forwards underneath a central striker and he loves to cut inside and cause havoc. Even though Sterling gets a bad rep for missing big chances he has still scored 62 goals in all competitions for Man City over the last three seasons. That’s 20 goals per season and Chelsea need someone what that production in their forward line as Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to stay fit and in-form. With Erling Haaland arriving this summer at City, Sterling could well struggle for playing time this season at City and he has been in and out of the team over the last 12 months. He could play centrally at Chelsea, as the report suggests, and Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Sterling. Add in all of that to the fact that Sterling grew up in west London and his family connections are in the area and it all kind of makes sense, right? (JPW)

June 11 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina chased by Chelsea, Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, a potential deal for USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, is entering ‘important hours’ as Chelsea and Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign him. The Chicago Fire goalkeeper has been a Chelsea target for many months and now they have their ownership situation figured out, they can start trying to sign players once again.

Should Slonina sign for Real or Chelsea? He’s not going to play for either team regularly but it would allow him to develop next to some of the best goalkeepers in the world and also go out on loan in Europe to gain valuable experience. (JPW)

Important hours ahead for Gabriel Slonina transfer. Real Madrid made official bid turned down by Chicago Fire last week – but Chelsea are also in talks to sign him, after being really close last February 🚨🇺🇸 #CFC Decision to be made soon – gonna be one of MLS record transfers. pic.twitter.com/yrAYjITU6T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

June 10 – Four players join Antonio Rudiger in leaving Chelsea as free agents

Andreas Christensen, Charly Musonda, Danny Drinkwater and Jake Clarke-Salter have all left Chelsea as free agents. After Antonio Rudiger left as a free agent and signed for Real Madrid, this quartet were also expected to leave at the end of their deals. Chelsea had been keen to keep Danish center back Christensen around but he is expected to join Barcelona this summer.

If that move doesn’t happen due to Barca’s financial situation, Christensen will not be short of options. With the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Romelu Lukaku and several other forwards (see below) uncertain, it is building up to be a very intriguing summer at Chelsea. And, oh yeah, they also have new billionaire owners who are keen to make their mark. (JPW)

June 9 – Chelsea could also sell Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift In personnel as the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

Of course, one of those names will jump off the page on this site. Pulisic, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play and there are plenty of clubs who’d welcome the chance to give him that opportunity.

Pulisic and Werner are on the list of CIES’ top 100 transfer values in the world, and could fetch a pretty penny for a Chelsea club who may also be losing a third name on that list: Romelu Lukaku.

Was he really underutilized last season, and is the same true for Werner? or Ziyech? Or Lukaku? We take a deeper dive here (NM).

June 8 – Chelsea want big money to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan

Following his failed return to Stamford Bridge this season, Romelu Lukaku is hoping to leave the club once again this summer. He wants to go back to Inter Milan, and Inter Milan would like to have him back, but there’s just one problem: Chelsea have already sunk roughly $155 million into the signing (transfer fee plus first season’s wages), thus they would like to be compensated (handsomely) in order to re-(un)-acquire the 29-year-old Belgian striker, even on loan. According to a report from the Guardian, the Blues could demand as much as $31 million for the initial loan fee, plus a significant chunk of Lukaku’s $21-million annual salary. (AE)

June 8 – Ibrahim Sangare to Chelsea or Man United

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in reports that say the combative midfielder plans to be in the Premier League next season.

Sangare, 24, has a $44 million release clause and three years left on his PSV contract, having moved from then-Ligue 2 side Toulouse at the start of 2020-21 season.

He registered the third-most tackles in Eredivisie last season with 95 and the third-most interceptions with 74, chipping in three goals while passing the ball at nearly 87 percent. (NM)

June 1 – Chelsea still interested in USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina

A report from Goal.com states that Chelsea are still interested in signing USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old is a starter for the Chicago Fire and recently turned down a call-up to the Poland national team to represent the USMNT. Real Madrid reportedly also want to sign Slonina, who is one of the top young goalkeeping prospects on the planet. Would this move be a good one for the young American? He’d almost certainly go out on loan and getting regular minutes is key as he wouldn’t be close to challenging Edouard Mendy for the starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Romelu Lukaku could move back to Inter Milan on loan

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Inter Milan board will meet with Lukaku’s reps today. He claims that Lukaku ‘dreams of a return’ to Inter but nothing has been discussed with Chelsea. Lukaku, 29, only joined Chelsea from Inter last summer for a huge $122.6 million fee. However, after a good start to the season his form dipped massively and he scored just eight Premier League goals in 16 starts. Chelsea’s attack was their main issue all season long and Tuchel wants to revamp it this summer as Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic could all be on the move. It has been reported elsewhere that Lukaku could initially head back to Inter on loan. (JPW)

Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku's laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more 🔵 #CFC @SkySport It's really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

Follow @JPW_NBCSports