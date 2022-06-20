USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

USMNT transfer news: With the 2022 World Cup now just five months from kicking off in Qatar, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy time for a few USMNT stars.

There’s Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, both of whom could be on the move in search of regular playing time. Elsewhere, Brenden Aaronson has already completed a Premier League transfer this summer. There’s also John Brooks, who simply needs a club willing to sign him.

It’s time for one last push to claim a starting/roster spot in Qatar, and for some, step one might be finding a new club home first.

USMNT 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

Brenden Aaronson – Red Bull Salzburg to Leeds United – MORE

Matt Turner – New England Revolution to Arsenal – MORE

USMNT transfer news & rumors today, live!

June 20 – Leeds considering a move for Tyler Adams

According to a report from Sky Sports in Germany, Leeds are pondering bringing Tyler Adams to Elland Road alongside fellow USMNT star Brenden Aaronson (signed earlier this summer), to play under American head coach (and former USMNT midfielder himself) Jesse Marsch. Adams, of course, recently played for Marsch during his brief stint as RB Leipzig manager last season, but they go back even further than that as it was Marsch who gave a then-17-year-old Adams his professional debut at in the summer of 2015 at New York Red Bulls.

Adams has two years left on his Leipzig contract, and Domenico Tedesco has made it quite clear that Adams doesn’t fit the mold of what he’s looking for at defensive midfield. It remains in the best interest of everyone involved (including the USMNT) that Adams leaves Leipzig this summer and settles into a new long-term home. The rumors linking Adams to a reunion with Marsch aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. (AE)

News Tyler Adams: Despite the transfer of Aaronson and Roca, the midfielder from Leipzig is – next to other players – on the shortlist of #LUFC confirmed. Leeds is considering the situation of the 23 y/o 🇺🇸. Leipzig wants to sell him. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 20, 2022

June 9 – Chelsea to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel is going to be remaking Chelsea’s defense this summer, but the attack may also see a shift in personnel as according to The Telegraph the Blues are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic.

The American wants to play left wing, and he’s been used everywhere from false-nine to right wingback at Chelsea. When it comes to Premier League play, Mason Mount was the only attacker to get more than 2,000 minutes for Chelsea last season.

May 26 – Brenden Aaronson signs for Leeds following relegation survival

Another USMNT attacker is heading to the Premier League this summer, as Brenden Aaronson has agreed a $30-million transfer to Leeds United.

The $30-million transfer fee taking Brenden Aaronson from Salzburg to Leeds trails only (though, it pales in comparison to) Christian Pulisic’s $73-million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in the summer of 2019. (AE)

